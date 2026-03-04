NBA YoungBoy Under Fire For Dissing His Own Son

BY Caroline Fisher
NBA YoungBoy Dissing Son
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 15: NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during the MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
The mother of one of NBA YoungBoy's several kids, Arcola, recently took to social media to put him on blast.

NBA YoungBoy is currently at odds with the mother of one of his children, Arcola. Earlier this week, she took to social media to throw some serious shade, suggesting that he's allegedly been prioritizing his love life over his offspring. She did so by sharing a tweet posted by one of his critics, who said, "Boy shut up and get them kids. Talked all that shi about Sherhonda picking men over you & yo rich a**!iterally doing the same.”

"Ahahahaaa this the one and not the 2," she replied. It didn't take long for YB to fire back. “Girl f**k yo baby! You a never try again! Tell the world knock on my door," he wrote. “Tbh have y’all can go to court b*** I’ll gladly pay it’s f** you. I don’t play or do no pretending idc idgaf fwm.”

As expected, social media users have plenty to say about the rapper's remarks. "I Loveeee Kentrell But Them Kids Deserve Better SMH," one writes. "I don’t understand how ppl support YB," another claims. Someone else says, "And after that *F*ck your baby* he was never gonna hear from me EVER again!!!!"

Read More: NBA YoungBoy Says Jay-Z's "The Blueprint" Made Him Realize He's Ahead Of The Game

How Many Kids Does NBA YoungBoy Have?

The back and forth didn't stop there, however. Arcola went on to accuse YB and his wife, Jazlyn Mychelle, of allowing her child to get hurt and then lying about it.

In response, he accused her of using the child as a "payment," which she denies. “All slimes!" he later posted. "Don’t ever let no b**** call the police on you saying you slap them with a gun ‘lying’ that bi** a hater she was gone really let you get put in jail. Don’t ever let no bi** put you on child support while you in a cell and think she finna have her way."

NBA YoungBoy has 13 children with 10 different women. He and Jazlyn welcomed his youngest just last month.

Read More: Plaqueboymax Asks DJ Akademiks Why NBA YoungBoy Is Upset With Him

Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
