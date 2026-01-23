Yaya Mayweather Says She Never Paid NBA YoungBoy $1 Million To Hang Out

NBA YoungBoy is no stranger to a lot of relationship drama, especially when it comes to the mother of his five-year-old son Kentrell Jr., Yaya Mayweather. Kentrell Jr. was Yaya's first child, and she's taken issue with YoungBoy's coparenting dynamic in the past. However, some folks took speculation too far in the other direction, and rumors recently claimed that she paid him $1.2 million to hang out with him for a week when they were on rocky terms.

As caught by The Shade Room on Instagram, the daughter of Floyd Mayweather took to Twitter to blast this rumor outright. "I've never paid my bd $1.2m to hangout with him for a week when we weren't on good terms," she wrote. "Like wtf do y'all be talking about actually? For 1 he's rich asf... been rich asf, and for 2 my bd would never accept money from me ever. Weird fake a** narratives like that is the reason he would never even accept gifts from me. Why would I give money to someone who was taking care of me and giving me money dumba**es? Dumba**es don't know s**t. I'm going to start suing y'all for lying on my name [middle finger emoji]."

In fact, Yaya Mayweather specifically threatened to sue one of the accounts spreading these rumors on Twitter. We'll see if NBA YoungBoy responds to this drama or if he just lets it die down.

NBA YoungBoy & Yaya Mayweather's Relationship History

For those unaware, NBA YoungBoy and Yaya Mayweather's relationship has been rocky ever since it began in around 2019. Before they welcomed a child together in 2021, Mayweather had stabbed the mother of another one of his kids at his home in Houston in 2020. She later apologized for this amid other efforts to get right with the dynamic, but both sides have been quite critical of each other over the years.