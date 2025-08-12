NBA YoungBoy Claims Yaya Mayweather Is Pregnant And Reveals His Shocking Reaction

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 29: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Rapper NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during Lil Baby &amp; Friends concert to promote the new release of Lil Baby's new album "Street Gossip" at Coca-Cola Roxy on November 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Yaya Mayweather has already responded to the new rumors about her and NBA YoungBoy expecting another child.

NBA YoungBoy is seemingly claiming that Yaya Mayweather is pregnant and revealed that he told her to "get rid of it" when he found out on his new song, "This Month Confessions." He included the track as the closer to his new mixtape, Deshawn, which dropped on Monday.

"I'm that n***a, I got hella dope / She don't like that I'm accessible / Now Yaya pregnant, gotta make her get rid of it, this ain't the time, I told you, 'No' / I made you cry, now I feel illiterate, b*tch, I ain't tryna write no songs," he raps.

Despite the claim, Mayweather has already denied the rumor on Instagram. "Idk where y'all getting this from but I'm not pregnant," she wrote on her IG Story on Monday. When The Neighborhood Talk shared the clarification, fans in the comments had plenty of laughs. "We got it from your baby daddy duhhh," one user wrote. Another added: "He made her get rid of it fr."

NBA YoungBoy & Yaya Mayweather's Relationship

NBA YoungBoy and Yaya Mayweather have been dating on-and-off again for a number of years at this point. They previously welcomed a child together back in 2021. Mayweather recently shared a heartfelt message for YoungBoy on social media, as caught by The Shade Room. She wrote: “I am so proud of you and everything you’ve been doing. no matter what keep going your strength and determination inspire me every day. I love you more than words could ever explain, and no matter how far away you go in the world I’ll always be here for you, cheering you on. you’re never alone.”

As for NBA YoungBoy's new project, Deshawn, he teamed up with DJ Khaled to host the project, which contains only one guest appearance from Kevin Gates. It arrives just weeks after YoungBoy's eighth studio album, MASA.

