50 Cent Uses NBA YoungBoy & Yaya Mayweather Drama To Troll Floyd Mayweather

NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers
May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Curtis James Jackson III, known professionally as 50 Cent, is seen on court prior to the second quarter of game four of the eastern conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
NBA YoungBoy said that Yaya Mayweather is pregnant again on his song, "This Month Confessions," but she denied the claim.

50 Cent has responded to the latest drama involving NBA YoungBoy and Yaya Mayweather. The situation revolves around the release of YoungBoy's song, "This Month Confessions." On the track, he seemingly implies Mayweather is pregnant. "I'm that n***a, I got hella dope / She don't like that I'm accessible / Now Yaya pregnant, gotta make her get rid of it, this ain't the time, I told you, 'No' / I made you cry, now I feel illiterate, b*tch, I ain't tryna write no songs," he raps.

50 Cent ended up reacting to the lyrics on Instagram in a comment caught by AllHipHop. In doing so, he trolled his longtime rival, Floyd Mayweather. “Champ, I’m not gonna say anything because nothing I say is gonna sound right," he wrote, before tagging Yaya Mayweather. "Love you baby chin up!”

Despite the claim, Yaya has already denied the rumor on Instagram. "Idk where y'all getting this from but I'm not pregnant," she wrote on her IG Story on Monday. Her clarification came shortly after sharing a heartfelt message for YoungBoy. She wrote: “I am so proud of you and everything you’ve been doing. no matter what keep going your strength and determination inspire me every day. I love you more than words could ever explain, and no matter how far away you go in the world I’ll always be here for you, cheering you on. you’re never alone.”

NBA YoungBoy's "Deshawn" Mixtape

YoungBoy included "This Month Confessions" as the closing track to his new mixtape, Deshawn, which dropped on Monday. He teamed up with DJ Khaled, who hosts the project, while featuring only one other artist in Kevin Gates. It dropped just weeks after YoungBoy's eighth studio album, MASA.

As for YoungBoy and Yaya Mayweather, the two already share a son, Kentrell Jr., who was born in January 2021. Prior to their split, the two spent a number of years dating on-and-off again.

