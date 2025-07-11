Yaya Mayweather Sets The Record Semi-Straight On NBA YoungBoy Rumors

Yaya Mayweather and NBA YoungBoy broke up a long time ago, but the coparents still give mixed signals of amicability and conflict.

While NBA YoungBoy is currently the subject of some relationship rumors, his previous romances continue to pop up in the headlines. Yaya Mayweather, with whom he shares a child born in 2021, recently sparked new rumors about their bond thanks to some new bling she showed off on Instagram.

According to The Shade Room, she posted a video of her "upgraded" diamond ring on Wednesday (July 9) and included a MASA hashtag, referring to YB's upcoming album. The song choice for the IG Story was the Baton Rouge lyricist's track "DIESEL." This led a lot of fans to speculate about whether or not he was the one to get her this gift or upgrade this ring. Yaya's father Floyd Mayweather is also a likely candidate.

Nevertheless, she clapped back at folks who assumed that this ring was her mother's "me and my mom don’t have the same ring size or wrist size… stay in your tax bracket… thang ya," Yaya wrote on her Instagram Story.

Also, it's not like NBA YoungBoy's gifts for Yaya Mayweather have been uncommon as of late. Nevertheless, she doesn't want to clear the air, but won't stand for fans jumping to false conclusions either. We'll see if any future developments point in this direction or if fans are just reading too deeply into a ring.

NBA YoungBoy & Yaya Mayweather

For those unaware, NBA YoungBoy and Yaya Mayweather's relationship is complex. They have shown each other both love and hate on multiple occasions, especially as it relates to the Never Broke Again artist's other romances. Even though this new Instagram activity suggests things are cool now, things have never been that clear in the past.

Amid NBA YoungBoy's other beefs, though, this seems like a more trivial and innocuous thing to obsess over. After all, it's not like their relationship has been easy to follow in the past.

Will YB end up speaking out about this bond or will we only hear Yaya Mayweather's side for now? Only time will tell. But with a big tour coming up and his album release to look forward to, any clarification seems unlikely.

