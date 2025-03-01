Yaya Mayweather Raises Eyebrows With NBA YoungBoy Music Video Appearance

Recently, NBA YoungBoy dropped off his new single "5 Night" alongside an accompanying music video featuring Yaya Mayweather.

It's no secret that it's been a hectic few months for NBA YoungBoy. In April of last year, the rapper was arrested in connection to an alleged prescription drug fraud scheme. He was hit with a whopping 63 charges at the time including identity fraud, forgery, possession of controlled substances, and more. He'd already been on house arrest for two years awaiting trial for a separate charge.

In August, he was handed yet another gun charge which stemmed from his April arrest. He pleaded guilty to 10 counts in connection to the alleged fraud case in November, and pleaded no contest to the other 36 charges. He was sentenced to 23 months in prison and 60 months on probation for his federal gun charges in December. The following month, it was reported that the performer will be released from prison on July 27 of this year. While it's to be seen whether or not that will actually happen, it certainly managed to get fans' hopes up.

NBA YoungBoy & Yaya Mayweather

It looks like they won't have to wait until he's out to hear new music, however. Earlier this week, YB announced his new album More Leaks, which is slated for release on March 7. To give listeners a taste of what's to come, he unleashed his single "5 Night" yesterday alongside an accompanying music video. While the music itself has earned it's fair share of reactions, many are more focused on who appears in the video.

This, of course, is the mother of one of his sons Yaya Mayweather. Fans in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section have a lot to say about her cameo too. "She doesn’t ever wanna stand up … okay," one Instagram user writes. "His wife strong as hell," another claims. Despite YB and Mayweather's split, and his new partner, she never fails to have his back. She was even spotted at his bond hearing last May, supporting him amid his legal woes.

