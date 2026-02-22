NBA YoungBoy Announces Birth Of 13th Child, Third With Wife Jazlyn Mychelle

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA YoungBoy Announces Birth 13th Child Third Wife Jazlyn Mychelle
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 29: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Rapper NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during Lil Baby &amp; Friends concert to promote the new release of Lil Baby's new album "Street Gossip" at Coca-Cola Roxy on November 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
NBA YoungBoy announced he was expecting a child with his wife Jazlyn Mychelle on his "MASA" album last year.

NBA YoungBoy has been the subject of a lot of romantic drama concerning the mothers of his children, rumors about kids with other partners, and a lot of conflict between them. But he only focuses on his wife Jazlyn Mychelle, and they shared some wonderful news today (Sunday, February 22).

Via an Instagram Story on YB's page, he announced that Jazlyn gave birth to their third child together, which reportedly marks the rapper's 13th overall reportedly by ten different women. However, there are a lot of conflicting reports and unclear timelines available online.

"My gangster had our baby," he said in the clip on IG. The Baton Rouge lyricist posted a video of his wife's torso as she sat on the bed and ate a snack from Starbucks. We're sure we will get more details and revelations about this milestone soon, and congratulations to the happy couple for welcoming another bundle of joy into the world.

Amid YoungBoy Never Broke Again's massive success these days, hopefully they have quality time to spend together without much of a hassle. Celebrity life can be daunting, but the monumental process of raising a child with the one you love makes it all worth it no matter what your career path is.

Read More: Lil Wayne Is The Most Influential Rapper Alive – LaRussell Just Outlined Why It's Complicated

When Did NBA YoungBoy Have His First Kid?

For those unaware, NBA YoungBoy's first child reportedly arrived when he was 16 years old. Nine-year-old Kayden Gaulden was born on July 4, 2016. His mother Nisha Keller was YB's girlfriend at the time, and this coincided with the rise of his music career and more motivation to support his family.

Elsewhere, NBA YoungBoy's denying being a home-wrecker, as he recently responded to allegations that he's using a burner account to DM other men's girlfriends. This mostly seems to relate to allegations that Gabrielle "Gigi" Alayah cheated on Kai Cenat with him, rumors that quickly experienced debunks.

Amid YB's recent beef with streamers and rappers, he spoke about wanting to turn over a new leaf and not feed into negativity. That's always hard as a rap star, but his third child with Jazlyn Mychelle should remind him of his blessings and the greater things to cherish.

Read More: Are The Fugees To Blame For Their Complicated Legacy?

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
NBA YoungBoy Welcoming 13th Child Soon Hip Hop News Music NBA YoungBoy Is Reportedly Welcoming His 13th Child Soon
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Yaya Mayweather Goes Off NBA YoungBoy Gossip News Gossip Yaya Mayweather Goes Off On NBA YoungBoy Over Son’s Birthday Expenses
NBA YoungBoy MASA First Week Sales Hip Hop News Music NBA YoungBoy's "MASA" First Week Sales Are Officially In
Comments 0