NBA YoungBoy Announces Birth Of 13th Child, Third With Wife Jazlyn Mychelle

NBA YoungBoy has been the subject of a lot of romantic drama concerning the mothers of his children, rumors about kids with other partners, and a lot of conflict between them. But he only focuses on his wife Jazlyn Mychelle, and they shared some wonderful news today (Sunday, February 22).

Via an Instagram Story on YB's page, he announced that Jazlyn gave birth to their third child together, which reportedly marks the rapper's 13th overall reportedly by ten different women. However, there are a lot of conflicting reports and unclear timelines available online.

"My gangster had our baby," he said in the clip on IG. The Baton Rouge lyricist posted a video of his wife's torso as she sat on the bed and ate a snack from Starbucks. We're sure we will get more details and revelations about this milestone soon, and congratulations to the happy couple for welcoming another bundle of joy into the world.

Amid YoungBoy Never Broke Again's massive success these days, hopefully they have quality time to spend together without much of a hassle. Celebrity life can be daunting, but the monumental process of raising a child with the one you love makes it all worth it no matter what your career path is.

When Did NBA YoungBoy Have His First Kid?

For those unaware, NBA YoungBoy's first child reportedly arrived when he was 16 years old. Nine-year-old Kayden Gaulden was born on July 4, 2016. His mother Nisha Keller was YB's girlfriend at the time, and this coincided with the rise of his music career and more motivation to support his family.

Elsewhere, NBA YoungBoy's denying being a home-wrecker, as he recently responded to allegations that he's using a burner account to DM other men's girlfriends. This mostly seems to relate to allegations that Gabrielle "Gigi" Alayah cheated on Kai Cenat with him, rumors that quickly experienced debunks.