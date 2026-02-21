NBA YoungBoy Blasts PlaqueBoyMax For Not Liking New Song, Max Responds

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 15: Rapper NBA Youngboy Performs during NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
Although PlaqueBoyMax is an NBA YoungBoy fan, YB did not take kindly to Max's thoughts on the "Slime Cry" cut "Headtap."

NBA YoungBoy has had plenty of beef with rappers, but he also goes at commentators and streamers every once in a while, even if they are artists themselves. PlaqueBoyMax recently reacted to the video of the Slime Cry cut "Headtap," and he was not super impressed despite being a big fan of the Baton Rouge lyricist as a whole.

"I'm not gon' lie, I don't like this," Max said on his Twitch stream, as caught by XXL on Instagram. "I don't f**k with this, I'ma keep it a buck. And YoungBoy ain't been missing for me. But I don't f**k with this song."

YB took to Twitter on Friday night (February 20) to respond to this criticism. "Plaq you a b***h!!" he wrote. "You could’ve been reacted and said you ain’t like that song you just do li h*e s**t like a girl sit this one out my boy I ain’t gone play with you. & dont respond to me f**k you. P***y!!"

"Gang, I listened to your song," PBM responded on his Twitch stream. "I said, 'I'm not gon' lie, bro, I don't like this song.' But YB, I f**k with you heavy, bro. I just don't like this song. If that's girl s**t, me giving my opinion, I don't understand, bro. I genuinely don't understand. This s**t don't make no sense. Is this his account for real, for real? Bro, all these n***as is calling me, bro." Max then answered a FaceTime call from Cuffem teasing him about his situation.

What Did PlaqueBoyMax Say About NBA YoungBoy?

Later on, DJ Akademiks called the "WYD" artist to speak on the brush with NBA YoungBoy further. "Gang, I was reacting to a music video and I was like, 'Yo, I'm not gon' lie, YB been going crazy, but I don't like this one,'" PlaqueBoyMax told Ak on stream, as caught by DJ Akademiks TV on IG. "That's it. I will say this: I reacted to his album MASA. I didn't finish it, I didn't like it, I'm not gon' lie. Listen, though, I've been bumping YB since middle school. I f**k with this n***a. But if I don't like something, you understand, this is our platform, I'm going to give my opinion. I'm not gon' compromise myself to d**k-ride. And I f**k with YB, but I'm just keeping it a buck."

Akademiks feels like YoungBoy isn't the type of person to beef over a song, so maybe he thinks Max is being more deeply critical or in opposition. "But how, bro? Show me a clip of me being disrespectful to YB ever," PBM responded. "I've never said that, I don't do that. I'll just say 'I don't like this song,' or, 'I don't like this project.' I'm just keeping it a buck. There's times I'm listening to this n***a's s**t and I'm like, 'This s**t is amazing.' But of course, you know the negative s**t is always what goes. Especially with YB 'cause YB's fans really love him... I do like him, I just don't like the song. I really don't know what to say, bro."

Max also said he reached out to NBA YoungBoy's team to make his love for his music clear. "Apologize for what?" he said. DJ Akademiks wants both artists to be on the same page, and said he often gives advice to YB about folks' reception to his music. "Chat, did I do something crazy? Please tell me, bro," Max said. "I'd love to chop it up with bro, but n***as don't want to talk."

