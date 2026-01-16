WYD – Song by PlaqueBoyMax featuring Bryson Tiller

Rising creator-turned-artist PlaqueBoyMax links with R&B heavyweight Bryson Tiller on new track “wyd” It's a melodic late-night record built around longing, emotional distance, and complicated connection. PlaqueBoyMax sets the tone on the chorus, singing about missing someone who’s out of town, craving their voice, and struggling to fully open up due to mixed signals and emotional games.

The record leans heavily into vulnerability, with repetitive hooks and soft melodies that feel intentionally intimate rather than polished for radio. Bryson Tiller’s presence adds emotional weight and familiarity, reinforcing the track’s moody, after-hours atmosphere. “wyd” feels like a modern late-text conversation turned into a soundtrack.

Release Date: January 16, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop / R&B

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics