Bryson Tiller Successfully Experiments With Drill On "Ciao!"

Bryson Tiller has made an incredible return with his new self-titled LP. It marks his first record since 2020 with A N N I V E R S A R Y, essentially a sequel to T R A P S O U L. Both projects established his sound, which involved slow and sensual R&B with some callbacks to the 90s. With Tiller taking a large break in between albums there was a good chance that a new sonic direction was inbound. That turned out to the be case and its been paying dividends. Bryson Tiller has been winning fans over with this record, partially because of tracks like "Ciao!"

This song sees one of the many times that he experiments with a new subgenre. In this instance, Bryson is trying his hand with drill music. For us and many others, it works out for him. "Ciao!" is about Tiller moving on from toxic people, but it is mainly targeted at women. "You got a two-day trial before I take back my time and make you pay Thirty-day trial before I make my mind that it's a waste (Yeah)," he sings on the chorus.

Listen To "Ciao!" By Bryson Tiller

The beat is also a great part about this track. A few different creative minds were a part of this banger, including the album's executive producer Charlie Heat and FNZ. With drill, the beats tend to be darker in tone. However, the instrumental is more colorful and light-hearted in a sense with trumpet sections. It comes across as a nice contrast seeing and gives off a triumphant tone as Bryson cuts ties with this woman he is over. Be sure to check it out with the link above.

Quotable Lyrics:

She don't want Hallmark, she want Amex and I'm inclined

Facе card valid, no, I never press dеcline (Nah)

Took a month to make it to my lobby, it can't be prime (Nah)

Return policy, she can't be mine (Nah, nah)

