Bryson Tiller Gets Into His Rock Bag For “Paw Patrol” Track “Down Like That”

Bryson Tiller is someone who is known for his smooth style of r&b that always gets fans riled up. Overall, he is an artist who has a great track record at this point. He arguably has a classic album under his belt, which puts him above countless artists. That said, he has been experimenting with his sound as of late and going outside of his comfort zone. In fact, his latest track is a very good example of this. So much so that most of you are going to be shocked he would even go this route.

Yes, that is right, Bryson Tiller is on the soundtrack to Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie. Paw Patrol is one of the biggest franchises in the world when it comes to kids' entertainment. The new movie is dropping soon, and some big stars are taking part in the music. Tiller can be found on the track "Down Like That" which is a high-octane pop track that is a huge departure from his usual sound.

Bryson Tiller Delivers High Octane Track

With this song, we get some heavy guitars throughout that create some action and tension. Moreover, Tiller flexes his vocal chops with a powerful chorus that drives to the tune of the guitars. It is a song that will not appeal to his adult r&b fans. However, it will be a cool song for kids who want to feel totally immersed in the film. It's a fun time, and that is all that really matters.

Of course, this is not your typical Bryson Tiller song and that is by design. Instead, this is song that has been made with children in mind. That said, let us know what you think of the track, in the comments section below. Also, will you be seeing Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie? Tell us, below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed of the biggest releases from the biggest artists.

