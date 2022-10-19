Not every artist is as eager to build up an online profile, get to the top of the charts every few weeks, or confine themselves to trappings of music stardom. That’s pretty much Bryson Tiller’s MO, who broke onto the scene with big hits like “Don’t” and “Exchange,” but has since popped up here and there, especially when it comes to scant headlines. Fans are once again excited for a full-on renaissance with the drop of his single “Outside,” which has just been accompanied by a music video.

In the video, Bryson surrounds himself with white-and-black-clad ladies and a few of his entourage to pose gracefully for the camera (for the former) or hang out while he spits his verse (for the latter). There’s a futuristic coupe, dark rooms, and lustful shots like Bryson whispering in a woman’s ear. It’s all the atmosphere and slight flexing that you’d expect from an R&B vid.

As much as people lament Bryson’s more low-key career, fans can’t say that he’s kept them starving. In addition to releasing a deluxe version to his breakout Trapsoul (granted, it was five years later), he also dropped his third album Anniversary in 2020 and a deluxe the following year. His most high-profile appearance as of late was his feature on Diddy’s “Gotta Move On” single earlier this summer, as well as a Christmas EP last year.

Even if the Louisville native is not the most prolific of artists, it can’t be denied that his impact and talent is still felt to this day. So many artists fall off and can’t seem to get back up, yet it seems that Tiller will be welcomed with open arms when he drops more longform material… and with a lot of streams.