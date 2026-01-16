Slime Cry – Album by NBA YoungBoy

NBA YoungBoy's highly anticipated album Slime Cry is officially here. It was a rocky rollout that had fans unsure if the project would ever see the light of day. The album was originally teased for a late-2025 release, but when that date came and went without a drop, concern quickly spread across his fanbase. That uncertainty only grew as the weeks passed with no update. Now, momentum appears back on track. Sonically, the album leans into the emotionally charged, high-intensity lane that has fueled YoungBoy’s most impactful releases, balancing raw confession with aggressive energy. Slime Cry could mark a strong start to his 2026 output.