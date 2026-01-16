Slime Cry – Album by NBA YoungBoy

BY Tallie Spencer
Link Copied to Clipboard!
nba youngboy switches nba youngboy switches
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
The project finally arrives!

NBA YoungBoy's highly anticipated album Slime Cry is officially here. It was a rocky rollout that had fans unsure if the project would ever see the light of day. The album was originally teased for a late-2025 release, but when that date came and went without a drop, concern quickly spread across his fanbase. That uncertainty only grew as the weeks passed with no update. Now, momentum appears back on track. Sonically, the album leans into the emotionally charged, high-intensity lane that has fueled YoungBoy’s most impactful releases, balancing raw confession with aggressive energy. Slime Cry could mark a strong start to his 2026 output.

Release Date: January 16, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop / Rap
Album: Slime Cry

Tracklist For Slime Cry
  1. Love Speaks
  2. Mask And Gloves
  3. Another Episode
  4. Anti-Social
  5. Headtap
  6. Badder Than Yours
  7. Me and You
  8. My Life I Apologize
  9. Perfecto
  10. Ballin
  11. Bang Out
  12. Don’t Break
  13. Good Dope
  14. Teary Eyes ft. Burna Boy
  15. For You
  16. Bruce Wayne
  17. FYWT
  18. Role Model
  19. Baby Boo
  20. Vendetta
  21. Horsepower
  22. My Grave
  23. My Brothers
  24. I Want
  25. . L.O.V.E.H.A.T.E
  26. . Resume
  27. . Steal The Show
  28. . Factor
  29. . Leaving Me
  30. Devil Go Away ft. Jelly Roll
About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
Recommended Content
NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - New Orleans, LA Music NBA YoungBoy Reveals That He's Dropping "Slime Cry" Album Very Soon
NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA Music NBA YoungBoy Deletes Countdown For His New Album "Slime Cry"
NBA YoungBoy Fails To Drop New Album Slime Cry Hip Hop News Music NBA YoungBoy Fails To Drop New Album "Slime Cry" And Fans Are Devastated
NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA Music NBA YoungBoy Has An Unfortunate Update On "Slime Cry" Album
Comments 0