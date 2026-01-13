NBA YoungBoy Deletes Countdown For His New Album "Slime Cry"

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 15: NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during the MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
NBA YoungBoy originally announced that his new album, "Slime Cry," is dropping on Friday on his Instagram Story.

NBA YoungBoy posted a countdown for the release date of his highly anticipated album, Slime Cry, on his Instagram Story, on Monday, but has since deleted it. According to Complex, it showed there to be just three days remaining until fans can get a hold of the album.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) celebrated the news of Slime Cry's imminent release on Monday. "And bro, he is expecting his 14th child. I saw a tweet saying that one day, his children are gonna rule the world," one user wrote. Another dissed A$AP Rocky, writing: "We need it. Cause that new riri baby daddy ain’t it." Rocky is gearing up to release his long-awaited fourth studio album, Don't Be Dumb, on Friday. He dropped his latest single, "Helicopter$," on Monday.

Read More: NBA YoungBoy Reveals That He's Dropping "Slime Cry" Album Very Soon

When Is NBA YoungBoy Releasing "Slime Cry"?

Seeing as NBA YoungBoy deleted the countdown for Slime Cry that told fans to expect the project on Friday, it is unclear whether he will stick by that plan. It wouldn't be the first time he has delayed the project. He originally told fans he was planning to drop it in November, but that month came and went without the release. "Oh you want my album I forgot," he wrote on X at the time.

Despite the wait, fans are far from starved of new music from YoungBoy. He put out his eighth studio album, MASA, back in July and embarked on an area tour in promotion of the project. He performed a total of 42 shows between September and November. Additionally, he teamed up with DJ Khaled for the mixtape, DeShawn, in August.

In other news, YoungBoy has been making headlines for feuding with NLE Choppa in recent months. That drama began when Choppa dissed YoungBoy on his track, "KO," back in October. YoungBoy ended up responding with his “Zero IQ Freestyle” in November. “Bi—, f— you, you ain’t really 5 and healin’ all with real gang hoes/ Respond to him, he ain’t never ran nothin’ down," he raps on the track.

Read More: DJ Akademiks' Latest Update Suggests Drake's "ICEMAN" Is Dropping Sooner Than You Think

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - New Orleans, LA Music NBA YoungBoy Reveals That He's Dropping "Slime Cry" Album Very Soon
NBA YoungBoy Promises New Album Slime Cry Loading Hip Hop News Music NBA YoungBoy Promises New Album "Slime Cry" Is Still "Loading" After Delay
Day N Night Music NBA YoungBoy & DJ Khaled's "Deshawn" Mixtape Struggles With First-Week Sales
NBA YoungBoy Fails To Drop New Album Slime Cry Hip Hop News Music NBA YoungBoy Fails To Drop New Album "Slime Cry" And Fans Are Devastated
Comments 0