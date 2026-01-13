NBA YoungBoy Deletes Countdown For His New Album "Slime Cry"

NBA YoungBoy posted a countdown for the release date of his highly anticipated album, Slime Cry, on his Instagram Story, on Monday, but has since deleted it. According to Complex, it showed there to be just three days remaining until fans can get a hold of the album.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) celebrated the news of Slime Cry's imminent release on Monday. "And bro, he is expecting his 14th child. I saw a tweet saying that one day, his children are gonna rule the world," one user wrote. Another dissed A$AP Rocky, writing: "We need it. Cause that new riri baby daddy ain’t it." Rocky is gearing up to release his long-awaited fourth studio album, Don't Be Dumb, on Friday. He dropped his latest single, "Helicopter$," on Monday.

When Is NBA YoungBoy Releasing "Slime Cry"?

Seeing as NBA YoungBoy deleted the countdown for Slime Cry that told fans to expect the project on Friday, it is unclear whether he will stick by that plan. It wouldn't be the first time he has delayed the project. He originally told fans he was planning to drop it in November, but that month came and went without the release. "Oh you want my album I forgot," he wrote on X at the time.

Despite the wait, fans are far from starved of new music from YoungBoy. He put out his eighth studio album, MASA, back in July and embarked on an area tour in promotion of the project. He performed a total of 42 shows between September and November. Additionally, he teamed up with DJ Khaled for the mixtape, DeShawn, in August.