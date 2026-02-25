Baby Keem’s “Ca$ino” First-Week Sales Projections Are In

BY Caroline Fisher
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Baby Keem accepts the Best Rap Performance award for ‘Family Ties’ onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Last week, Baby Keem finally dropped his long-awaited sophomore album, Ca$ino. The project boasts features from the likes of Too $hort, Momo Boyd, Che Ecru, Denzel Curry, and more. The California-born performer's cousin, Kendrick Lamar, even hopped on two songs.

The project managed to rack up an impressive 13.8 million Spotify streams within a day of its release, making it the biggest debut on the platform of his career. Now, it looks like he's headed for yet another career first. Per Kurrco, first-week sales projections are in, and Ca$ino is expected to move approximately 71K units. This would place it at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and mark the biggest sales week for the 25-year-old so far.

Ahead of the release of Ca$ino, Baby Keem hosted a listening party in Los Angeles, where he opened up about his five-year hiatus.

Baby Keem Ca$ino Listening Party

"I think the obvious point in the room is that it's been a long time since I seen some of y'all," he told the crowd. "My grandma passed away last year, same month. This is a celebration tonight for her... I think she's here in spirit. When I was writing this album, I was just surfing through the topics. These same prominent stories about how I grew up, I just wanted to shine light on that for people."

"As I grow my career, this is a very special night," he continued. "I went away and I did something very important and I got to shine light on that story... It's not that I'm elusive or trying to be gimmicky. It's just real life s**t that I go through every day... During the album, I remember getting a call that said my mom had left rehab. For me, that was the last option, the last hope... How did y'all let her leave? And that was hours after I got off [Coachella]."

"Tonight is a celebration for those that go through things," Keem concluded. "I named it Ca$ino because that's where I went through all of the things that I went through... Nobody wants to talk about their mom being that sort of way. I kind of changed my perspective on that a lot... It's an empowering thing. I wouldn't change my story, ever... This album is for the child that walks home slow."

