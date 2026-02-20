Baby Keem Causes A Stir By Referencing Vaccines On New Album "Ca$ino"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Baby Keem Causes Stir Referencing Vaccines New Album Casino
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 08: Baby Keem performs onstage during the Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team 2024 Livery Reveal on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Cash App)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
The vaccine bar on "Ca$ino" seemed to reference Baby Keem's five-year absence, which he expanded on during his album listening party.

Baby Keem finally dropped his long-awaited album Ca$ino, and the hip-hop world is reacting quite fiercely to it and its many compelling achievements. One particular bar about vaccines, though, has people talking, as they are debating whether or not its "antti-vax" or perhaps something different.

"Period pooh, what the f**k do that mean? / When Wyseem get the p***y, treat it like a sex scene / I almost died when I took the vaccine / I was gone for two years, down bad, reflecting," he raps on "Circus Circus Free$tyle." During Baby Keem's Ca$ino listening party in Los Angeles, he expanded on his five-year absence from the game, which this vaccine bar seems to reference.

"I think the obvious point in the room is that it's been a long time since I seen some of y'all," he expressed, as caught by pgLang Updates on Twitter. "My grandma passed away last year, same month. This is a celebration tonight for her... I think she's here in spirit. When I was writing this album, I was just surfing through the topics. These same prominent stories about how I grew up, I just wanted to shine light on that for people."

"As I grow my career, this is a very special night," Keem continued. "I went away and I did something veyr important and I got to shine light on that story... It's not that I'm elusive or trying to be gimmicky. It's just real life s**t that I go through every day... During the album, I remember getting a call that said my mom had left rehab. For me, that was the last option, the last hope... How did y'all let her leave? And that was hours after I got off [Coachella]."

Read More: J. Cole "The Fall-Off" Review

Baby Keem's "Good Flirts"

"Tonight is a celebration for those that go through things," he concluded. "I named it Ca$ino because that's where I went through all of the things that I went through... Nobody wants to talk about their mom being that sort of way. I kind of changed my perspective on that a lot... It's an empowering thing. I wouldn't change my story, ever... This album is for the child that walks home slow."

Still, with that context in mind, many fans wondered whether or not the unspecified "vaccine" contributed to this absence or if it's referencing something else as an unrelated bar. They also debated whether or not this is an "anti-vax" stance, but we don't have enough context or explanation at press time to understand what Keem meant.

Fan Reactions

Elsewhere, Baby Keem fans are digging deep into Ca$ino and there have been other hip-hop-related narratives to sprout from it. For example, Kendrick Lamar referenced the leaked Young Thug jail calls in his verse on "Good Flirts" with Momo Boyd.

Read More: Are The Fugees To Blame For Their Complicated Legacy?

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Baby Keem "Ca$ino" Worth The Wait Music Fans Agree Baby Keem’s “Ca$ino” Was Worth The Wait
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast Music Baby Keem Reveals Release Date For New Album "Ca$ino"
Kendrick Lamar Reactions Baby Keem Features Casino Music Kendrick Lamar's Fans & Haters Have A Field Day With His Baby Keem Features
Kendrick Lamar J Cole Fans Compare Common Homages New Songs Music Kendrick Lamar & J. Cole Fans Debate Common Homages On New Songs
Comments 0