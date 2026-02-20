Yaya Mayweather & Mellow Rackz Clash As NBA YoungBoy’s Wife Flaunts Huge Ring

BY Caroline Fisher
Yaya Mayweather Mellow Rackz Clash
at Sunset Eden on February 21, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Yaya Mayweather and Mellow Rackz recently got into an all-out war on social media, and it all started with a diamond ring.

Two women with ties to NBA YoungBoy, Yaya Mayweather and Mellow Rackz, recently got into a heated back-and-forth on social media. Apparently, it all started when Mayweather took to Twitter/X to comment on a diamond ring she liked.

Her post arrived after YB's wife, Jazlyn Mychelle, unveiled a massive diamond ring that the rapper got her. It was also followed by a post from Mayweather suggesting that Jazlyn's diamond was lab-grown.

Mellow Rackz ended up throwing some shade Mayweather's way in response. "GIA CERTIFIED now cry about it 1 of none," she wrote under a post about her. It didn't take long for Mayweather to fire back, and she did so with full force.

“Industry pass around now you know i don’t like you but since you want to insert yourself let’s talk about how you be ‘holding’ aka borrowing jewelry from jewelers," she wrote. In a follow-up tweet, she said, “want to act fake friendly to a b*** who’s husband you f******* girl bye.”

Yaya Mayweather & Mellow Rackz Beef

Mellow then took to her Instagram Story to throw some jabs of her own. “Bye I been outside Yellow Richie I was wearing I didn’t like it anymore because the band got VERY DIRTY FAST DONT SPEAK ON ME GOODNIGHT GOD BE WITH U GET WELL SOON," she declared.

The two women went on to exchange several more insults on their respective pages. As for YB, he hasn't directly addressed the drama. He did, however, recently take to Twitter/X to share a message.

“Let irrelevant talk to themselves," he began. “And I never said names you wouldn’t even hear about specific people if you ain’t bring them up they nobody’s non factors. Don’t create my narrative, b***h let me pop it.”

Several fans proceeded to tell YB to tag Mayweather, though it's unclear whether or not he was referring to her issues with Mellow Rackz and Jazlyn.

