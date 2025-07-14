NBA YoungBoy’s Mother Seemingly Slams Malu Trevejo Over Messy Paris Trip

NBA YoungBoy's Mother Seemingly Slams Malu Trevejo Gossip News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Malu Trevejo attends KidSuper's Funny Business Comedy Fashion Show in Partnership with Lovesac at The Apollo Theater on September 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for Lovesac)
Recently, Malu Trevejo hopped online to rant about a trip she allegedly took to Paris with NBA YoungBoy and various other women.

Recently, a photo of NBA YoungBoy and his wife Jazlyn Mychelle in Paris with their two children surfaced online. Shortly after, the rapper's rumored ex Malu Trevejo took to social media to share a message about women who stand by men who are involved with other women. Reportedly, Trevejo and multiple other women also joined YB for the trip.

“What’s really crazy to me is b*tches that be with a dude, knowing the dude be having like a thousand b*tches and with a thousand b*tches in front of them and they’re disrespecting the f**k out of them and then pose for like a picture like, [smiles with peace sign]. I swear that’s so bad," she said.

"And then the same dude is trying to get me and a thousand other girls pregnant," Trevejo added. "The way that I would hate to get pregnant by a dude that has like thousands of baby mamas, or like, just a dude that doesn’t take anything serious. It’s the most disgusting sh*t, for real.”

NBA YoungBoy & Malu Trevejo

This appeared to earn a response from YB's mother, Sherhonda Gaulden. In a clip captured by Hollywood Unlocked, she seemingly calls Trevejo out for her remarks.

“Today, I’m gonna talk about Marvin the Martian," she began. "The stupid b*tch looks like a raindrop with eyes. B*tch, how somebody disgusting, trifling, and sad? B*tch, y’all always be trying holler about what a man is, but it takes a stupid, disgusting, sad a**, h*e to try to go where somebody at and deal with them."

"First off, they always hollering about, ‘What a man do,’ b*tch," she continued. "I have a whole daughter, b*tch. And she ain’t finna fly all over the world to see no-f**king-body, b*tch. ‘Cause she was raised right. She got class about herself, b*tch. I hate when a h*e be f**king so-called trying to ‘eat.’ You got a n***a f**ked up."

