NBA YoungBoy says that he recently realized how ahead of the game he is after listening to Jay-Z's iconic album, The Blueprint. In a new video on social media, YoungBoy mentions that Jay-Z rapped about being worth $40 million on the album. He is referencing Jay-Z's song, U Don't Know." On the track, he raps: "One million, 2 million, 3 million, 4 / In just five years, 40 million more / You are now lookin' at the 40 million boy / I'm r*pin' Def Jam 'til I'm the 100 million man."

"I was listening to Jay-Z's Blueprint," YoungBoy says in the clip, as shared by XXL. "That boy say, I think at 31 years old or some sh*t, that boy said, 'You are now looking at a $40 million n***a.' And I was just sitting back thinking to myself, how blessed I am and ahead of the f**king game I am."

YoungBoy continues: "Boy, you know what you looking at? I ain't even gon' pop that, because like this, God will take it from you. So I'ma chill on you."

Read More: Plaqueboymax Asks DJ Akademiks Why NBA YoungBoy Is Upset With Him

Jay-Z's Net Worth

While he rapped about being worth $40 million when he released The Blueprint back in 2001, Jay-Z's net worth has skyrocketed in the decades since. With the success of Roc-A-Fella Records, Roc Nation, the sale of the streaming service Tidal, and the success of many more business endeavors, he became hip-hop's first billionaire in 2019.