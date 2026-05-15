Drake has just dropped off three new albums, much to the delight of his biggest fans. These projects are ICEMAN, HABIBTI, and MAID OF HONOUR. Going into last night's Episode 4 live stream, fans were only expecting one album. In the end, we got three with three distinct characteristics.

Throughout the aforementioned live stream, we got a large-scale visual album. The vast majority of the songs portrayed here were on ICEMAN. However, there were a couple here and there that made their way onto the other two albums.

That said, numerous songs received music videos, although as of last night, they were constrained to the live stream. Eventually, that all changed as Drake's VEVO account posted seven music videos in quick succession.

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Drake Celebrates His New Project

Above, you will find the music videos for "Plot Twist" and "National Treasure." Additionally, we now have the music videos for "Little Birdie," "Make Them Remember," "Burning Bridges," "Slap The City," and "Janice STFU."

All of these music videos fit into the larger visual album that is ICEMAN. It was a great concept, and for the most part, it was well executed on a technical level. Whether or not the fans are going to connect with the music itself is something that still remains to be seen.

At this time, fans are currently putting together their opinions on the project. It appears as though MAID OF HONOUR and HABIBTI are being written off, with ICEMAN getting most of the attention. Drake made an interesting choice with this release, and only time will tell whether or not it ends up paying off.