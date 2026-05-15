Drake Makes Numerous "ICEMAN" Music Videos Available On YouTube

BY Alexander Cole
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61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Drake accepts the Best Rap Song award for 'God's Plan' onstage backstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Drake's "ICEMAN" has finally arrived, and on Friday, he posted seven music videos from the Episode 4 livestream.

Drake has just dropped off three new albums, much to the delight of his biggest fans. These projects are ICEMAN, HABIBTI, and MAID OF HONOUR. Going into last night's Episode 4 live stream, fans were only expecting one album. In the end, we got three with three distinct characteristics.

Throughout the aforementioned live stream, we got a large-scale visual album. The vast majority of the songs portrayed here were on ICEMAN. However, there were a couple here and there that made their way onto the other two albums.

That said, numerous songs received music videos, although as of last night, they were constrained to the live stream. Eventually, that all changed as Drake's VEVO account posted seven music videos in quick succession.

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Above, you will find the music videos for "Plot Twist" and "National Treasure." Additionally, we now have the music videos for "Little Birdie," "Make Them Remember," "Burning Bridges," "Slap The City," and "Janice STFU."

All of these music videos fit into the larger visual album that is ICEMAN. It was a great concept, and for the most part, it was well executed on a technical level. Whether or not the fans are going to connect with the music itself is something that still remains to be seen.

At this time, fans are currently putting together their opinions on the project. It appears as though MAID OF HONOUR and HABIBTI are being written off, with ICEMAN getting most of the attention. Drake made an interesting choice with this release, and only time will tell whether or not it ends up paying off.

UPDATE: Six more music videos have been made available.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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