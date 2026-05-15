DJ Akademiks Finally Gets His OVO Chain From Drake

DJ Akademiks has been waving the flag for Drake since the beginning of his career on YouTube. Overall, Akademiks is probably the biggest Drizzy fan in all of hip-hop media. For years, he went unnoticed by Drake. However, in recent years, the two have built a working relationship that is mutually beneficial.

On Thursday night, Akademiks was featured as a key component of the ICEMAN Episode 4 broadcast. Akademiks could be seen in a radio booth, providing commentary on the anticipation surrounding the album. He had a couple of segments throughout the broadcast, and they always led into a collection of songs.

In the midst of the broadcast, Akademiks took to social media, where he revealed that Drake personally gifted him an OVO chain. If you know anything about Ak's fandom, you would know that this is a long-time coming.

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DJ Akademiks And Drake Link Up

Surprisingly, Akademiks was able to keep all of this under wraps. Despite teasing the album for months, he never let on to the fact that he was going to be such a major part of the rollout. During his stream last night, he was able to keep it all a secret.

In totality, Drake was just a secretive guy during this process. Even Akademiks had no idea that three albums were dropping last night. In addition to ICEMAN, we got MAID OF HONOUR, as well as HABIBTI. Akademiks' reaction to this news was hilarious, and we can imagine others felt similarly.