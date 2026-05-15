DJ Akademiks Finally Gets His OVO Chain From Drake

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Culture's Most Influential Icons attend Complex's Inaugural List[ed] Event
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 24: DJ Akademiks attends Complex's inaugural List[ed] event at Zaytinya on October 24, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Complex)
DJ Akademiks has always been a huge Drake supporter, and that support paid off with some OVO hardware from the man himself.

DJ Akademiks has been waving the flag for Drake since the beginning of his career on YouTube. Overall, Akademiks is probably the biggest Drizzy fan in all of hip-hop media. For years, he went unnoticed by Drake. However, in recent years, the two have built a working relationship that is mutually beneficial.

On Thursday night, Akademiks was featured as a key component of the ICEMAN Episode 4 broadcast. Akademiks could be seen in a radio booth, providing commentary on the anticipation surrounding the album. He had a couple of segments throughout the broadcast, and they always led into a collection of songs.

In the midst of the broadcast, Akademiks took to social media, where he revealed that Drake personally gifted him an OVO chain. If you know anything about Ak's fandom, you would know that this is a long-time coming.

Read More: Rolling Loud Is What Happens When Everything Becomes Content

DJ Akademiks And Drake Link Up

Surprisingly, Akademiks was able to keep all of this under wraps. Despite teasing the album for months, he never let on to the fact that he was going to be such a major part of the rollout. During his stream last night, he was able to keep it all a secret.

In totality, Drake was just a secretive guy during this process. Even Akademiks had no idea that three albums were dropping last night. In addition to ICEMAN, we got MAID OF HONOUR, as well as HABIBTI. Akademiks' reaction to this news was hilarious, and we can imagine others felt similarly.

It will be fascinating to see what the discourse around these projects will look like. All three albums have distinct characteristics. Theoretically, there is something here for everyone. Whether or not there is any staying power remains to be seen.

Read More: “Coloring Book” Still Feels Like Peak Chance The Rapper 10 Years Later

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Wicked Featuring 21 Savage Music Drake Takes Numerous Swings At Kendrick Lamar, Mustard, & The West Coast On "ICEMAN"
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder Music Drake Reveals He Can Never Forgive J. Cole On "Make Them Pay"
Comments 0