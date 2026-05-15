Drake's "ICEMAN" Episode 4 Has Arrived: Watch Here

BY Alexander Cole
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Image via Drake YouTube
After months of anticipation, Drake has finally arrived with "ICEMAN" Episode 4, just a couple of hours before the album drops.

For the last few months, the hip-hop world has been waiting for Drake to drop off his upcoming album, ICEMAN. Tonight, the album finally arrives, and the fans could not be any happier. It is set to drop at midnight, but first, we must watch ICEMAN Episode 4.

This was one of the most anticipated elements of Drake's rollout. Episode 3 went down months ago, only for the artist to leave us hanging. Now, the episode has arrived in all of its glory, and the fans are excited to finally consume the album, as intended.

Episode 4 promises to be some sort of lengthy visual that will lead us into the midnight release. It will be a way for fans to connect with Drake and experience what he has been dealing with over the past couple of years.

You can tap into the live stream below.

Read More: What Time Is Drake Releasing "ICEMAN"?

ICEMAN Episode 4

At the time of writing this, Drake still hasn't revealed the album art or the tracklist for the project. This has led a lot of fans to wonder whether or not there are a few surprises left waiting in the wings.

DJ Hed suggested a second album is coming tonight. If that is truly the case, then the fans are going to be in for a real treat. Even if that isn't true, ICEMAN will be enough to make a lot of fans very excited.

This is going to be the biggest night in hip-hop this year. Whether or not Drake can make his album live up to the hype still very much remains to be seen. Either way, the fans are keeping the faith, and no matter what, the reactions will be polarizing.

Read More: Joe Budden Responds To Drake Claiming He Slept With Joe's Girlfriend

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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