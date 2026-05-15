Drake's "ICEMAN" Episode 4 Has Arrived: Watch Here

For the last few months, the hip-hop world has been waiting for Drake to drop off his upcoming album, ICEMAN. Tonight, the album finally arrives, and the fans could not be any happier. It is set to drop at midnight, but first, we must watch ICEMAN Episode 4.

This was one of the most anticipated elements of Drake's rollout. Episode 3 went down months ago, only for the artist to leave us hanging. Now, the episode has arrived in all of its glory, and the fans are excited to finally consume the album, as intended.

Episode 4 promises to be some sort of lengthy visual that will lead us into the midnight release. It will be a way for fans to connect with Drake and experience what he has been dealing with over the past couple of years.

You can tap into the live stream below.

ICEMAN Episode 4

At the time of writing this, Drake still hasn't revealed the album art or the tracklist for the project. This has led a lot of fans to wonder whether or not there are a few surprises left waiting in the wings.

DJ Hed suggested a second album is coming tonight. If that is truly the case, then the fans are going to be in for a real treat. Even if that isn't true, ICEMAN will be enough to make a lot of fans very excited.