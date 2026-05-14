Joe Budden Responds To Drake Claiming He Slept With Joe's Girlfriend

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Playoffs-Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards
Apr 24, 2015; Washington, DC, USA; Rapper Drake looks on from courtside during the game between the Washington Wizards and the Toronto Raptors in game three of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at Verizon Center. The Wizards won 106-99, and lead the series 3-0. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Drake took some shots at Joe Budden on "1 AM In Albany," and the retired rapper has since given a response.

Drake was making all sorts of headlines on social media last night thanks to a leaked diss track, "1 AM In Albany." This song hit social media like a freight train, and fans immediately began dissecting the bars. As it turns out, Kendrick Lamar, LeBron James, J. Cole, Dr. Dre, and even Joe Budden all got bars on the track.

When it came to Budden, Drake did not hold back. As you will read below, he claimed to have slept with Budden's girlfriend. Subsequently, he referenced the time Budden was seen naked in the hallway of his building.

“I watched this guy spasm with a puzzled face," Drake raps. "Who knows which one of his bubble shaped tings I must've ushered through the double gates. Showed her the time of her life while broski having stomach aches, hearing 'bout good times at lovers lake and send her back to you while you sleepwalking naked in another state. [...] Ah, you'll live to see another day, and even if you don't, it's just another day. We ain't crying for your punk ass anyway."

These bars certainly started a firestorm on social media. After all, Budden can be opinionated on his podcast, and fans were excited to hear his response. Instead of waiting for his podcast, Budden hopped on an X Spaces broadcast with his longtime business partner, Ian Schwartzman.

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Joe Budden Responds

It was here that Budden and Schwartzman acknowledged that everyone is going to get some bars on the new Drake record. Budden subsequently joked that he and Ian are going to need to paywall their next few episodes. While he laughed off the suggestion, Budden certainly understands there is a market for his commentary on the album.

As for the bars about Budden's girlfriend, those were mostly ignored. Clearly, Joe is well aware of what was said. Perhaps he is waiting for that aforementioned paywalled podcast to reveal how he truly feels about all of this.

Either way, ICEMAN's official release goes down tonight, and Drake has gotten everyone's attention.

Read More: What Time Is Drake Releasing "ICEMAN"?

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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