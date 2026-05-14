When it came to Budden, Drake did not hold back. As you will read below, he claimed to have slept with Budden's girlfriend. Subsequently, he referenced the time Budden was seen naked in the hallway of his building.

“I watched this guy spasm with a puzzled face," Drake raps. "Who knows which one of his bubble shaped tings I must've ushered through the double gates. Showed her the time of her life while broski having stomach aches, hearing 'bout good times at lovers lake and send her back to you while you sleepwalking naked in another state. [...] Ah, you'll live to see another day, and even if you don't, it's just another day. We ain't crying for your punk ass anyway."

These bars certainly started a firestorm on social media. After all, Budden can be opinionated on his podcast, and fans were excited to hear his response. Instead of waiting for his podcast, Budden hopped on an X Spaces broadcast with his longtime business partner, Ian Schwartzman.

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Joe Budden Responds

It was here that Budden and Schwartzman acknowledged that everyone is going to get some bars on the new Drake record. Budden subsequently joked that he and Ian are going to need to paywall their next few episodes. While he laughed off the suggestion, Budden certainly understands there is a market for his commentary on the album.

As for the bars about Budden's girlfriend, those were mostly ignored. Clearly, Joe is well aware of what was said. Perhaps he is waiting for that aforementioned paywalled podcast to reveal how he truly feels about all of this.