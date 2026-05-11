Joe Budden Gets Hilarious Response After Asking If Drake Will Diss Him On "ICEMAN"

Joe Budden and Drake have certainly had their fair share of issues over the years. While Drake looked up to Budden, their relationship got rocky around the release of Views. Eventually, Budden began dissing Drizzy on a plethora of records. Years later, Drake decided to get back at Joe with a scathing comment on Instagram. He's also offered up some subliminal disses that feel as though they were pointed in Budden's direction.

Now, ICEMAN is on the verge of being released, and Budden can't wait to hear it. There is lots of speculation surrounding what the album is going to sound like. Moreover, fans want to know if the artist is going to be taking shots. Budden is no different.

During a recent episode of the Joe Budden Podcast, the former artist asked his co-hosts whether or not they believe he is going to get dissed on the album. This led to a hilarious response, with the majority of the co-hosts giving him a resounding, "Yes."

Joe Budden On ICEMAN

Eventually, it was said that one of the songs floating around in the ether addresses Budden's alleged naked escapades in his apartment hallway. If you remember, Budden was taken to court for appearing naked on his neighbor's Ring Doorbell.

The podcast had jokes for Joe, saying the song could end up titled something like "6 AM In New Jersey" or simply "Naked In The Hallway."

For the time being, fans are going to have to take a patient, wait-and-see approach with Drake's upcoming album. We still do not have cover art for the project. There is no lead single, and there are very few hints as to who might be featured on the project.