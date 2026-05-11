Joe Budden Gets Hilarious Response After Asking If Drake Will Diss Him On "ICEMAN"

BY Alexander Cole
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Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake shakes hands with a fan during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
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Drake's "ICEMAN" drops on Friday, and with the album closer than ever, Joe Budden wants to know if he's catching strays.

Joe Budden and Drake have certainly had their fair share of issues over the years. While Drake looked up to Budden, their relationship got rocky around the release of Views. Eventually, Budden began dissing Drizzy on a plethora of records. Years later, Drake decided to get back at Joe with a scathing comment on Instagram. He's also offered up some subliminal disses that feel as though they were pointed in Budden's direction.

Now, ICEMAN is on the verge of being released, and Budden can't wait to hear it. There is lots of speculation surrounding what the album is going to sound like. Moreover, fans want to know if the artist is going to be taking shots. Budden is no different.

During a recent episode of the Joe Budden Podcast, the former artist asked his co-hosts whether or not they believe he is going to get dissed on the album. This led to a hilarious response, with the majority of the co-hosts giving him a resounding, "Yes."

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Joe Budden On ICEMAN

Eventually, it was said that one of the songs floating around in the ether addresses Budden's alleged naked escapades in his apartment hallway. If you remember, Budden was taken to court for appearing naked on his neighbor's Ring Doorbell.

The podcast had jokes for Joe, saying the song could end up titled something like "6 AM In New Jersey" or simply "Naked In The Hallway."

For the time being, fans are going to have to take a patient, wait-and-see approach with Drake's upcoming album. We still do not have cover art for the project. There is no lead single, and there are very few hints as to who might be featured on the project.

With May 15 just five days away, it is clear that Drake is creating a ton of intrigue right now. That intrigue will only ramp up over the coming days, which makes this rollout all the more exciting. We're sure once the album drops, pundits like Joe Budden will have lots to say.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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