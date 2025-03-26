Joe Budden's Naked Pictures From Bizarre Run-In With Neighbors Surface Online

Joe Budden's neighbors are suing him over the viral incident from last year, in which he allegedly came to their door naked.

Naked photos of Joe Budden have surfaced online after his neighbors, John and Yuliya Aksoy, filed a lawsuit against him for allegedly trying to enter their home while nude. He had previously been arrested for the incident in December, but police cleared him of the charges. In the lawsuit, the Aksoy couple accuse Budden and his podcast co-host Melyssa Ford of engaging in a “campaign of intimidation and retribution” against them for filing noise complaints over their recording of The Joe Budden Podcast.

The new pictures, obtained by TMZ, show Joe Budden in the nude in the hallway of their condo building. In a statement obtained by XXL, John and Yuliya Aksoy's attorney, Thomas Mirigliano, explained the decision to take legal action. He wrote: "My clients were forced to act because the situation became intolerable. They believe that everyone—no matter who they are—deserves to feel safe, secure, and comfortable in their own home. This lawsuit is about restoring respect and dignity within a shared community. The facts speak for themselves and will be addressed where they belong: in court."

Read More: Joe Budden Reacts To Charleston White Claiming Joe Delayed Interview Due To Diddy Comments

Joe Budden's Lawsuit Details
Revolt And AT&amp;T Host Revolt 3-Day Summit In Atlanta September 13
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Joe Budden speaks onstage during day 2 of REVOLT. Summit x AT&T Summit on September 13, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Revolt)

Joe Budden's attorney, Nima Ameri, responded to the lawsuit in a statement provided to XXL. She wrote: "It is apparent that these individuals did not learn from the first time they lost after a trial in the Superior Court, so we’ll gladly deliver them with another one. A superb, thorough, and detailed Superior Court Judge who presided over the trial has already found that there was no statutory lewdness. The inclusion of photographs in the filed complaint is also a flagrant violation in our opinion of a Court Confidentiality Order."

In addition to the nudity, the lawsuit accuses Joe Budden of allegedly making insulting and racist remarks towards the couple. Ameri continued: "This Complaint is for publicity in our opinion, not justice. The Court already delivered justice, but to Mr. Budden. Unhappy with losing at trial in the Superior Court once, these individuals put out what we believe is this mediocre civil suit, filled with inflammatory statements and edited pictures solely for attention and to injure Mr. Budden's reputation based on what we've argued is flagrant racism by them." We don't have authorization to publish the pictures of Budden directly on HNHH, but you can check them out at the "Via" link below.

Read More: "The Joe Budden Podcast" Reacts To UMG’s Shady Motion To Dismiss Drake Lawsuit

[Via] [Via]

