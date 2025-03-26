Joe Budden Sued By Neighbors Over Nudity Incident And "Intimidation"

Joe Budden is the hip hop podcaster. He has become one of the premiere media faces when it comes to discussing the genre. He's also being sued by a couple who live next door to him. TMZ confirmed that a suit has been filed by John and Yuliya Aksoy. The couple allege that Budden and his podcast staff have launched a "campaign of intimidation and retribution" against them after they complained about the ex rapper's behavior. They reportedly want Joe Budden to record his podcast elsewhere.

John and Yuliya Aksoy are being represented by attorney Thomas Mirigliano. Their suit claims that they had previously tried to confront Joe Budden about the excessive noise during his podcast recordings. They also raised concerns about Joe Budden's co-hosts leaving full ashtrays and weed in the common area, given that they have a daughter. John and Yuliya also filed complaint with the condo association, according to TMZ. The podcaster did not like this. He allegedly called Yuliya and accused her of being racist. This is where things got worse.

Joe Budden Neighbor

The couple allege that Budden threatened to expose them with a recording of the aforementioned racist remarks, but when asked to produce said evidence, nothing materialized. John and Yuliya claim that the podcast antics became more extreme after this confrontation. They claim Joe Budden played loud music and simulated the sound of gunshots on the night of October 19, 2024. They also claimed Budden poked fun at them during his podcast, referring to them as the "neighbors."