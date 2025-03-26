Joe Budden Sued By Neighbors Over Nudity Incident And "Intimidation"

BY Elias Andrews 1.9K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Jay-Z's 40/40 Club Celebrates 18th Anniversary
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 28: Joe Budden attends Jay-Z's 40/40 Club 18th Anniversary celebration at 40/40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Joe Budden is known for getting raucous during the recording of his podcast, and now he is being sued for it.

Joe Budden is the hip hop podcaster. He has become one of the premiere media faces when it comes to discussing the genre. He's also being sued by a couple who live next door to him. TMZ confirmed that a suit has been filed by John and Yuliya Aksoy. The couple allege that Budden and his podcast staff have launched a "campaign of intimidation and retribution" against them after they complained about the ex rapper's behavior. They reportedly want Joe Budden to record his podcast elsewhere.

John and Yuliya Aksoy are being represented by attorney Thomas Mirigliano. Their suit claims that they had previously tried to confront Joe Budden about the excessive noise during his podcast recordings. They also raised concerns about Joe Budden's co-hosts leaving full ashtrays and weed in the common area, given that they have a daughter. John and Yuliya also filed complaint with the condo association, according to TMZ. The podcaster did not like this. He allegedly called Yuliya and accused her of being racist. This is where things got worse.

Read More: "The Joe Budden Podcast" Reacts To UMG’s Shady Motion To Dismiss Drake Lawsuit

Joe Budden Neighbor

The couple allege that Budden threatened to expose them with a recording of the aforementioned racist remarks, but when asked to produce said evidence, nothing materialized. John and Yuliya claim that the podcast antics became more extreme after this confrontation. They claim Joe Budden played loud music and simulated the sound of gunshots on the night of October 19, 2024. They also claimed Budden poked fun at them during his podcast, referring to them as the "neighbors."

Nevermind the fact that the former rapper tried to get into the Aksoy residence while nude on December 4. Joe Budden has acknowledged this incident publicly, and even made light of it during episodes of his podcast. The footage even went semi-viral. Budden is not concerned, however. At least, that's what the podcaster's lawyer said. Nima Ameri reached out to TMZ after the Aksoy lawsuit was revealed, and she made it clear she was prepared to win. Ameri said the suit was merely "a money grab attempt by a person we believe to be a racist."

Read More: "The Joe Budden Podcast" Passionately Debates If Lil Wayne Can Return To Peak Form

[via]

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
Revolt And AT&amp;T Host Revolt 3-Day Summit In Atlanta September 13 Crime Joe Budden Charged With Lewdness: Breaking Down The Allegations 1135
UnitedMasters SelectCon 2024 Music Joe Budden Is Getting The Meme Treatment Following His Shocking Lewdness Charge 4.7K
REVOLT X AT&amp;T Host REVOLT 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 1 Music Joe Budden's Podcast Co-host Supports Him Amid His Lewdness Charge 1.7K
OVO Takeover Daytime Party Music OVO Chubbs Is Loving The Jokes About Joe Budden's Lewdness Incident 2.1K