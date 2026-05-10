Drake Allegedly Returns To CN Tower To Continue "ICEMAN" Music Video Shoot

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Drake CN Tower ICEMAN Music Video
Nov 25, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist and Toronto Raptors ambassador Drake reacts to a scoring play against Philadelphia 76ers in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
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Drake has been hyping Toronto up with presumed "ICEMAN" music video shoots, whether it's at a cemetery or a nighttime stroll on an ice truck.

Drake has the music world on edge with ICEMAN's imminent arrival, and there continues to be a lot of speculation about its format. Given multiple reported music video shoots for the project, some fans expect this to be a visual experience. Maybe it's a barrage of separate visual treatments rather than one feature. Either way, it looks like the Toronto superstar may have returned to the city's CN Tower to continue a video shoot... Or start a new one.

NFR Podcast caught the clip on Instagram. But it remains unclear if this is a separate angle on the same day of Drake's alleged CN Tower music video shoot a few days ago. Also, all the videos show is just the shadow of someone on the tower. So this might have nothing to do with Drizzy at all.

Still, it's hard to imagine this is the work of anyone else. He recently rode around the city on the back of a truck with blocks of ice, which was clearly a video shoot. Photos also surfaced of him at a Toronto cemetery, as well as footage of the 6ix God at city hall. Fortunately, we won't have to wait long to see what all these presumed shoots will lead to.

Read More: “Views” Was The Moment Drake Stopped Trying To Be The Greatest Rapper Alive

Who Is Featured On Drake's ICEMAN?

Drake's new album ICEMAN doesn't have confirmed features. But fans have plenty of good ideas. Singles with Yeat, Julia Wolf, and Central Cee suggest they will make the final cut, although we don't know if these and other singles will for sure show up on the final product.

Sexyy Red also appeared in the ICEMAN zine. Elsewhere, Lil Baby, Young Thug, Fakemink, and other artists have hinted at their possible involvement to varying degrees.

What's more is that even Drake's enemies might be turning around. After his "Aston Martin Music" colleague Rick Ross sent him a message wishing him well, many in the OVO camp and fanbase clowned him for trying to get back in his good graces. We'll see if there are any answers for that and other matters on ICEMAN, which comes out next week on Friday, May 15.

Read More: Ranking Every Drake Album From Worst To Best

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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