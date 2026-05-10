Drake Allegedly Returns To CN Tower To Continue "ICEMAN" Music Video Shoot

Drake has the music world on edge with ICEMAN's imminent arrival, and there continues to be a lot of speculation about its format. Given multiple reported music video shoots for the project, some fans expect this to be a visual experience. Maybe it's a barrage of separate visual treatments rather than one feature. Either way, it looks like the Toronto superstar may have returned to the city's CN Tower to continue a video shoot... Or start a new one.

NFR Podcast caught the clip on Instagram. But it remains unclear if this is a separate angle on the same day of Drake's alleged CN Tower music video shoot a few days ago. Also, all the videos show is just the shadow of someone on the tower. So this might have nothing to do with Drizzy at all.

Still, it's hard to imagine this is the work of anyone else. He recently rode around the city on the back of a truck with blocks of ice, which was clearly a video shoot. Photos also surfaced of him at a Toronto cemetery, as well as footage of the 6ix God at city hall. Fortunately, we won't have to wait long to see what all these presumed shoots will lead to.

Who Is Featured On Drake's ICEMAN?

Drake's new album ICEMAN doesn't have confirmed features. But fans have plenty of good ideas. Singles with Yeat, Julia Wolf, and Central Cee suggest they will make the final cut, although we don't know if these and other singles will for sure show up on the final product.

Sexyy Red also appeared in the ICEMAN zine. Elsewhere, Lil Baby, Young Thug, Fakemink, and other artists have hinted at their possible involvement to varying degrees.

What's more is that even Drake's enemies might be turning around. After his "Aston Martin Music" colleague Rick Ross sent him a message wishing him well, many in the OVO camp and fanbase clowned him for trying to get back in his good graces. We'll see if there are any answers for that and other matters on ICEMAN, which comes out next week on Friday, May 15.