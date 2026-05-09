Fakemink Hints At Potential Feature On Drake's New Album "ICEMAN"

Drake will most likely have some big names on his new album ICEMAN, although we doubt we'll know the full feature list before the album comes out. Fingers crossed, though... Adding onto that speculation is a new comment from Fakemink, the U.K. rapper who blew up over the past year or so.

As caught by Bars on Instagram, a group of fans greeted him after a show. The Essex MC signed merch for them, and somebody asked him if he's on Drizzy's upcoming project. "Just wait," he replied, which instantly excited fans of his and The Boy's hoping for a first-time collab on the tracklist.

Of course, this could just as easily be a misdirection and a throwaway answer to satisfy a fan, so this isn't a confirmation by any means. But the collaboration would definitely make a lot of sense. Drake and Fakemink linked up last year during the former's Wireless Festival sets in London, even hopping onstage at one point.

Also, given the OVO mogul's penchant for tapping into contemporary hip-hop sounds and the "next up" moniker, the fusions of jerk, grime, and other genres on projects like The Boy Who Cried Terrified are very appealing. At the end of the day, we will have to wait to see what comes of this alleged tease.

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

Drake's ICEMAN comes out in less than a week on Friday, May 15. There are a number of other artists who have also been a part of collaboration rumors. These include folks like Yeat, Julia Wolf, and Central Cee given recent singles, as well as other names like Sexyy Red that he's collaborated with a lot recently.

However, the more interesting questions are around Drake's former enemies. Some folks continue to peddle Future feature rumors amid speculation that they buried the hatchet. Rick Ross also made some recent praiseful comments about the Toronto superstar, which could be important as well.