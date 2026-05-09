Fakemink Hints At Potential Feature On Drake's New Album "ICEMAN"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Fakemink Hints Feature Drake New Album ICEMAN
Oct 29, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic walks past recording artist Drake (tan jacket) and his son during the first half of a game against the Houston Rockets at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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Fakemink and Drake linked up at Wireless Festival in London last year, so an "ICEMAN" feature wouldn't be surprising.

Drake will most likely have some big names on his new album ICEMAN, although we doubt we'll know the full feature list before the album comes out. Fingers crossed, though... Adding onto that speculation is a new comment from Fakemink, the U.K. rapper who blew up over the past year or so.

As caught by Bars on Instagram, a group of fans greeted him after a show. The Essex MC signed merch for them, and somebody asked him if he's on Drizzy's upcoming project. "Just wait," he replied, which instantly excited fans of his and The Boy's hoping for a first-time collab on the tracklist.

Of course, this could just as easily be a misdirection and a throwaway answer to satisfy a fan, so this isn't a confirmation by any means. But the collaboration would definitely make a lot of sense. Drake and Fakemink linked up last year during the former's Wireless Festival sets in London, even hopping onstage at one point.

Also, given the OVO mogul's penchant for tapping into contemporary hip-hop sounds and the "next up" moniker, the fusions of jerk, grime, and other genres on projects like The Boy Who Cried Terrified are very appealing. At the end of the day, we will have to wait to see what comes of this alleged tease.

Read More: Who Is Fakemink? The UK Rapper Winning Co-Signs From Drake, Playboi Carti, Frank Ocean & More

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

Drake's ICEMAN comes out in less than a week on Friday, May 15. There are a number of other artists who have also been a part of collaboration rumors. These include folks like Yeat, Julia Wolf, and Central Cee given recent singles, as well as other names like Sexyy Red that he's collaborated with a lot recently.

However, the more interesting questions are around Drake's former enemies. Some folks continue to peddle Future feature rumors amid speculation that they buried the hatchet. Rick Ross also made some recent praiseful comments about the Toronto superstar, which could be important as well.

But Fakemink definitely tops the list of fresher faces who could definitely make a strong ICEMAN appearance. We'll see if this actually pans out ahead of one of the most anticipated 2026 music releases.

Read More: “Views” Was The Moment Drake Stopped Trying To Be The Greatest Rapper Alive

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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