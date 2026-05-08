DJ Akademiks Has A Meltdown Over Lil Baby’s Rumored “ICEMAN” Feature

The big question surrounding Drake’s ICEMAN is who will be featured on the project? 2024 saw the rap game pick sides between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, though it didn’t mean that the Canadian rapper was completely abandoned. There are still a few artists who remain loyal in his corner, including Lil Baby. It appears that his loyalty might be rewarded with a guest spot on ICEMAN, at least that’s what the speculation suggests.

Of course, this isn’t flying with Drake superfan and Lil Baby opp, DJ Akademiks. During a recent stream, Akademiks unloaded his grievances about the possible collaboration, especially because Baby’s career hasn’t really been the same in the past few years. “N***as talking through his nose and sh*t like that, nasally. Like, bro… clear your throat, pause. Learn to speak English,” Akademiks stated.

“When’s the last time Lil Baby even had a top 20 song?... Like, get him out the booth,” Akademiks added. “Only thing Lil Baby got in common with ICEMAN is he’s f*cking cold. He’s like an ice cube, that’s how cold he is.” Ak added that he wants Baby as far away from this album. “Not to remix the Kendrick song, keep Lil Baby away,” he continued.

Read More: Lil Baby Pledges His Allegiance To Drake And Gets Clowned In The Process

Akademiks Wants Lil Baby As Far Away From ICEMAN

A few weeks ago, Lil Baby landed on Akademiks' list of artists that he wanted banned from ICEMAN, alongside DJ Khaled and J. Cole. This came after Lil Baby flagrantly pledged allegiance to Drake on Instagram, which Drake later acknowledged favorably. Most recently, there were rumors from an anonymous source that Lil Baby was actually in Toronto shooting a music video for ICEMAN, hence Akademiks’ recent reaction.