Ralo Tells Young Thug To “Shut Up” Following Rich Homie Quan Comments

Young Thug has been trying to clear the air regarding his relationship with Rich Homie Quan. He's been posting a series of Instagram stories trying to defend himself against accusations that he switched up on Quan. Thug is claiming he stayed loyal while others turned their backs on Quan. This declaration hasn't necessarily been met positively by his peers. Now, Ralo recently inserted himself into the conversation and basically told Young Thug to "shut up."

“I didn’t f*ck with Lucci cause Quan didn’t," Thug claimed in one of the story posts. "He felt like Lucci did a song with a n***a that dissed him on the song." He also pushed back on criticism surrounding their fallout and questioned why he should have been the first person to reach out after issues between them escalated.

"No n***a on this earth gon tell u I switched up on them… I’m the definition of loyalty,” Young Thug wrote on Instagram. “Almost every n***a I know has switched on me at least once."

In recent weeks, Thug has made several public attempts to honor Quan and reflect on their relationship, but not everyone close to the late rapper seems to agree with his perspective. After Thug claimed he “never switched” on Quan, two affiliates tied to Rich Homie Quan appeared to push back online. Rich Homie Monta reportedly wrote, “Don’t ride for me,” while Rich Homie Dre responded with, “Pride & Ego.”

One of Thug's post specifically referenced Quan allegedly distancing himself after siding with YFN Lucci during one of Atlanta rap’s many long-running street and industry conflicts. Another message had Thug saying he avoided working with YFN Lucci because Quan had issues with him at the time. The posts quickly went viral across social media and reignited conversations about the fractured relationships that shaped Atlanta hip-hop throughout the 2010s.

Ralo was not feeling any of it.

Ralo Is Not Feeling It

After Young Thug went on his rant, Ralo jumped into the convo with thoughts of his own. “THUG STFU.” His reaction adds to the ongoing tension between the two rappers, which has become increasingly public over the past year.

Back in August 2025, Ralo called into DJ Akademiks’ livestream and accused Young Thug of trying to damage both Rich Homie Quan and Gunna’s careers amid the wave of snitching allegations surrounding Atlanta’s rap scene. Ralo also claimed Thug had a history of turning artists against one another and creating division within the city’s rap community.