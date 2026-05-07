Uncle Murda Goes Off On Rick Ross For Allegedly Sending Cease-And-Desist Over Remy Ma’s “The Biggest Boss” Movie

BY Aron A.
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Rick Ross performs at FedExForum for the Legendz of the Streetz Tour on February 6, 2022, in Memphis.Jgf 2831
Rick Ross performs at FedExForum for the Legendz of the Streetz Tour on February 6, 2022, in Memphis. - USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Rick Ross reportedly sent a cease-and-desist letter to Remy Ma over "The Biggest Boss."

Some rappers can’t shake off certain narratives. Tekashi 6ix9ine is forever a snitch, and Rick Ross… well, he’s forever recognized as a cop for the time he worked as a correctional officer before the fame. And while he’s become more open in addressing the rumors, it undoubtedly stained his street reputation in the 2000s. Eventually, he delivered enough quality albums that it became secondary to his brand.

However, a film that Remy Ma is attached to, titled The Biggest Boss, has reportedly been hit with a cease-and-desist by Rick Ross. The movie reportedly focuses on the story of a cop who takes on the persona of a drug dealer before becoming a rapper–something that evidently mirrors a narrative that has followed Ross for his career. 

Uncle Murda took issue with Ross’ decision to file a cease-and-desist on the matter. “I just wanted to remind yall that Ricky Rosette aka @richforever hating on @remyma and the @remynetwork for wanting put out a Correctional Officer who was never in the Streets that turned into a Rapper who start Rapping about being a Gangsta but was really a Fraud,” Murda wrote alongside a photo of Rick Ross as a correctional officer.

Murda said that the reason Ross sent the cease-and-desist is because “the truth hurts.”

“I need to know what all my fellow Hip Hop Journalists and Podcasters think about this because I don’t hear nobody talking bout it like that I wanna see the movie the people wanna see it,” Murda added.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion & The Misogynoir In The Way People Talk About Her

Uncle Murda Snaps On Rick Ross Over The Biggest Boss

After Ross sent the cease-and-desist, Remy Ma said that she was “personally unaware of the concerns raised regarding The Biggest Boss and takes the matter seriously.”

“She has maintained a personal and professional relationship with Rick Ross for more than 20 years and would never intentionally engage in any action that could harm his brand or cause offense,” a rep for Remy Ma told TMZ, adding that she reached out to Ross and removed the title from her platform, The Remy Network. 

Does Rick Ross get unfairly targeted for his past as a correctional officer? Do you agree with Uncle Murda? Sound off in the comment section below. 

Read More: Trap Dickey Talks Upcoming Album “The Ville,” Teases TDE Compilation Project & Lil Wayne Vs. Jay-Z

About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Rick Ross Remy Ma Cease And Desist Music Rick Ross Hits Remy Ma With Cease And Desist Over Cop-Turned-Rapper Movie
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head
Comments 0