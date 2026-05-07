Uncle Murda Goes Off On Rick Ross For Allegedly Sending Cease-And-Desist Over Remy Ma’s “The Biggest Boss” Movie

Some rappers can’t shake off certain narratives. Tekashi 6ix9ine is forever a snitch, and Rick Ross… well, he’s forever recognized as a cop for the time he worked as a correctional officer before the fame. And while he’s become more open in addressing the rumors, it undoubtedly stained his street reputation in the 2000s. Eventually, he delivered enough quality albums that it became secondary to his brand.

However, a film that Remy Ma is attached to, titled The Biggest Boss, has reportedly been hit with a cease-and-desist by Rick Ross. The movie reportedly focuses on the story of a cop who takes on the persona of a drug dealer before becoming a rapper–something that evidently mirrors a narrative that has followed Ross for his career.

Uncle Murda took issue with Ross’ decision to file a cease-and-desist on the matter. “I just wanted to remind yall that Ricky Rosette aka @richforever hating on @remyma and the @remynetwork for wanting put out a Correctional Officer who was never in the Streets that turned into a Rapper who start Rapping about being a Gangsta but was really a Fraud,” Murda wrote alongside a photo of Rick Ross as a correctional officer.

Murda said that the reason Ross sent the cease-and-desist is because “the truth hurts.”

“I need to know what all my fellow Hip Hop Journalists and Podcasters think about this because I don’t hear nobody talking bout it like that I wanna see the movie the people wanna see it,” Murda added.

Uncle Murda Snaps On Rick Ross Over The Biggest Boss

After Ross sent the cease-and-desist, Remy Ma said that she was “personally unaware of the concerns raised regarding The Biggest Boss and takes the matter seriously.”

“She has maintained a personal and professional relationship with Rick Ross for more than 20 years and would never intentionally engage in any action that could harm his brand or cause offense,” a rep for Remy Ma told TMZ, adding that she reached out to Ross and removed the title from her platform, The Remy Network.