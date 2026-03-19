Remy Ma is currently gearing up to drop a new movie called The Biggest Boss on her streaming app, but Rick Ross is not having it. The film is about a police officer who decides to steal a drug dealer's life story to make a name for himself in the rap industry. TMZ reports that Ross recently hit the femcee with a cease and desist. He alleges that fans are being confused into thinking he has something to do with the film.

To be fair, the plot does sound pretty similar to his own backstory. He was a correctional officer before launching his music career. Per the outlet, his attorneys also allege that the film features the unauthorized use of his music and trade name.

Remy's team was quick to issue a statement in response to all of this. According to them, she didn't mean any harm, and the film's title has already been wiped from the streaming app.

Does Remy Ma Have Beef With Rick Ross?

Sep 24, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Recording artist and rapper Rick Ross performs during game one of the 2023 WNBA Semifinals between the Dallas Wings and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena. Kirby Lee / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Remy was personally unaware of the concerns raised regarding 'The Biggest Boss' and takes the matter seriously," the statement begins. "She has maintained a personal and professional relationship with Rick Ross for more than 20 years and would never intentionally engage in any action that could harm his brand or cause offense."

"[Remy] has also reached out to [Ross] directly," it continues. "Upon being made aware of the issue, the title was immediately removed from the platform. The Remy Network is now working closely with its partners to strengthen review processes and ensure that situations like this do not occur moving forward."