Claressa Shields' Song For Papoose Is Getting Roasted By The Internet

Fif accused Shields of cheating, which led to a major fallout on social media. Shields ended up exposing text messages in an attempt to clear her name. Meanwhile, fans on social media were quick to give their opinions on the situation.

This all came in the midst of Claressa Shields' birthday preparations. This week, the legendary boxer turned 31 years old. It was a huge milestone for her, and she ended up celebrating in a unique fashion.

Instead of having Papoose write a song about her, she decided to write a song about Papoose. You can watch her performance of the song, below.

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Claressa Shields Sings for Papoose

Ultimately, it is clear that singing and songwriting aren't Shields' forte. With that in mind, it was the internet that was even quicker to jump to this conclusion.

There were a lot more questions than answers when it comes to this situation. This led to some pretty heavy reactions on social media, where fans voiced exactly how they felt about Shields' new song. As you can imagine, the reactions were not particularly positive.

Fans Give Their Unfiltered Reactions

Some felt as though this was a ploy for forgiveness following the cheating allegations. Others were very confused about Shields writing a song about Papoose on her birthday, when it should be the other way around. The reactions were strong, and it just adds fuel to the fire of the last week or so.