Claressa Shields' Song For Papoose Is Getting Roasted By The Internet

BY Alexander Cole
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“Bars on Wheels”, A Journey to Save Hip Hop Visual Album Release
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 25: (L-R) Claressa Shields and Papoose attend the “Bars on Wheels”, A Journey to Save Hip Hop Visual Album Release at The Roxy Cinema on November 25, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Papoose/Wynn Records )
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Claressa Shields celebrated her 31st birthday by dropping a song for Papoose, and the internet is doing what it does best.

Claressa Shields and Papoose have been together for a while now, and there is no denying that their relationship has had its fair share of trials and tribulations. This is especially true in the aftermath of Papoose's beef with 50 Cent.

Fif accused Shields of cheating, which led to a major fallout on social media. Shields ended up exposing text messages in an attempt to clear her name. Meanwhile, fans on social media were quick to give their opinions on the situation.

This all came in the midst of Claressa Shields' birthday preparations. This week, the legendary boxer turned 31 years old. It was a huge milestone for her, and she ended up celebrating in a unique fashion.

Instead of having Papoose write a song about her, she decided to write a song about Papoose. You can watch her performance of the song, below.

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Claressa Shields Sings for Papoose

Ultimately, it is clear that singing and songwriting aren't Shields' forte. With that in mind, it was the internet that was even quicker to jump to this conclusion.

There were a lot more questions than answers when it comes to this situation. This led to some pretty heavy reactions on social media, where fans voiced exactly how they felt about Shields' new song. As you can imagine, the reactions were not particularly positive.

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Fans Give Their Unfiltered Reactions

Some felt as though this was a ploy for forgiveness following the cheating allegations. Others were very confused about Shields writing a song about Papoose on her birthday, when it should be the other way around. The reactions were strong, and it just adds fuel to the fire of the last week or so.

Papoose seems to be sticking with Claressa Shields right now. He has shown no indications that he wants to leave her. Everything seems status quo, but the internet is getting its jokes in. At this point, everyone knows that the internet is going to do its thing regardless.

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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