50 Cent Continues To Take Aim At Claressa Shields

Claressa Shields became the target of another 50 Cent Instagram post as the rapper continued their long-running social media feud.

Even as the online drama continues, Shields' accomplishments inside the ring remain difficult to ignore. The Flint native is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and became the first boxer, male or female, to achieve undisputed championships in three weight classes during the four-belt era. Whether Shields decides to respond publicly remains to be seen. For now, the latest Instagram post suggests neither side is interested in letting the feud die down anytime soon.

The post centered on an unfiltered photo of Shields, which Fif used as the setup for another joke at her expense. "Nah man, that motherfvcker handsome 👀 she look like AB LOL," he wrote, comparing the champion to former boxer Adrien Broner. The upload quickly spread across social media, where fans weighed in on the latest exchange between the two.

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