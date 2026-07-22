50 Cent Continues To Take Aim At Claressa Shields

The feud between Claressa Shields and 50 Cent isn't showing any signs of cooling off. Another round of insults erupted this week after the rapper took to Instagram with a post aimed squarely at the undefeated boxing champion, adding fresh fuel to a rivalry that has grown increasingly personal.
The post centered on an unfiltered photo of Shields, which Fif used as the setup for another joke at her expense. "Nah man, that motherfvcker handsome 👀 she look like AB LOL," he wrote, comparing the champion to former boxer Adrien Broner. The upload quickly spread across social media, where fans weighed in on the latest exchange between the two.
Read More: 50 Cent Drags Claressa Shields Into His Response To Papoose's Disses
Fans Thought Their Beef Was Over
The latest shot is part of a months-long back-and-forth that has largely unfolded online. While the friction initially gained attention because of Shields' relationship with Papoose, it has since evolved into a personal feud, with 50 repeatedly targeting her appearance. Shields hasn't hesitated to answer back, at one point suggesting his posts had crossed the line.
Even as the online drama continues, Shields' accomplishments inside the ring remain difficult to ignore. The Flint native is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and became the first boxer, male or female, to achieve undisputed championships in three weight classes during the four-belt era. Whether Shields decides to respond publicly remains to be seen. For now, the latest Instagram post suggests neither side is interested in letting the feud die down anytime soon.