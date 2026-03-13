50 Cent Drags Claressa Shields Into His Response To Papoose's Disses

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
50 Cent Drags Claressa Shields Response Papoose Disses
Mar 10, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Recording artist 50 Cent poses for photos with Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (9) and guard Killian Hayes (3) and center Maxime Raynaud (42) and guard Nique Clifford (5) and center Dylan Cardwell (32) after the game against the Indiana Pacers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Papoose recently dropped two diss tracks against 50 Cent, who had already tussled online with his partner Claressa Shields.

50 Cent is juggling more than a few beefs right now, and it seems like his target this week is none other than Papoose. He recently dissed 50 in a series of new tracks, and Fif's response was to troll Pap's partner Claressa Shields as a bonus.

As caught by XXL, the G-Unit mogul reportedly took to Instagram last night (Thursday, March 12) to post an A.I.-generated image of himself in front of a whiteboard. The whiteboard reads the following: "The Secret Formula. How to Never Blow Up. 1 Rap Career (still rapping) + 25 Years (still waiting) = 0 Hits (still zero)." The result? An image of Papoose.

"You make one hit record and I'll respond. Until then go hang out [with your] boyfriend I mean your girlfriend LOL," 50 captioned the post. After deleting this shortly after publication, he had the following explanation: "If I put up a post and take it down is because I don’t want your ugly a** face on my page. I’m the algorithm PUNK!"

In response, Pap reportedly posted a throwback picture of him, Fif, Tony Yayo, and Lloyd Banks today (Friday, March 13). The post also reportedly included an excerpt from an article accusing big rappers of buying fake streams.

Read More: 50 Cent & T.I.'s Beef: Everything You Need To Know About The Feud

Why Are 50 Cent & Papoose Beefing?

"On this day Curtis breath was smelling like s**t!" he captioned the post. "It’s a new day in Hip Hop. The days of buying ya own records, to make it look like you got a hit is over. Inflated numbers can no longer make it seem like you’re better than artist who are really 'NICE'. Corny memes can’t save you from Papoose. Don’t let him distract you from the fact that I just destroyed him. Soon as I posted that 'AGENT PROVOCATEUR' hit streaming platforms he started panicking!"

For those unaware, Papoose's recent 50 Cent diss tracks include the formal "Agent Provocateur" from earlier this week and an informal "Many Men" freestyle last week. Fif is clearly not interested in a response, echoing other hip-hop feuds he's in.

50 Cent's beef with Papoose and Claressa Shields exploded earlier this year via a lot of social media trolling on all parties' behalf. As for the root of these issues, 50 and Pap have been feuding for a while over their careers, successes, and statuses. Things might stem from the former sending playful, flirtatious comments at Remy Ma while she was still with the latter.

Read More: Who Is James Broadnax? The Texas Death Row Inmate Travis Scott & Young Thug Are Fighting To Save

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Papoose Dissing 50 Cent Many Men Freestyle Music Papoose Takes T.I.'s Lead By Dissing 50 Cent In "Many Men" Freestyle
50 Cent Papoose Trading Blows AI Videos Attacks Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent & Papoose Keep Trading Blows With Petty AI Videos And Attacks
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Claressa Shields Blasts 50 ent Troll Papoose Remy Ma Hip Hop News Music Claressa Shields Blasts 50 Cent After He Trolled Papoose With Remy Ma Clip
Comments 1