50 Cent Drags Claressa Shields Into His Response To Papoose's Disses

As caught by XXL, the G-Unit mogul reportedly took to Instagram last night (Thursday, March 12) to post an A.I.-generated image of himself in front of a whiteboard. The whiteboard reads the following: "The Secret Formula. How to Never Blow Up. 1 Rap Career (still rapping) + 25 Years (still waiting) = 0 Hits (still zero)." The result? An image of Papoose.

"You make one hit record and I'll respond. Until then go hang out [with your] boyfriend I mean your girlfriend LOL," 50 captioned the post. After deleting this shortly after publication, he had the following explanation: "If I put up a post and take it down is because I don’t want your ugly a** face on my page. I’m the algorithm PUNK!"

In response, Pap reportedly posted a throwback picture of him, Fif, Tony Yayo, and Lloyd Banks today (Friday, March 13). The post also reportedly included an excerpt from an article accusing big rappers of buying fake streams.

Why Are 50 Cent & Papoose Beefing?

"On this day Curtis breath was smelling like s**t!" he captioned the post. "It’s a new day in Hip Hop. The days of buying ya own records, to make it look like you got a hit is over. Inflated numbers can no longer make it seem like you’re better than artist who are really 'NICE'. Corny memes can’t save you from Papoose. Don’t let him distract you from the fact that I just destroyed him. Soon as I posted that 'AGENT PROVOCATEUR' hit streaming platforms he started panicking!"

For those unaware, Papoose's recent 50 Cent diss tracks include the formal "Agent Provocateur" from earlier this week and an informal "Many Men" freestyle last week. Fif is clearly not interested in a response, echoing other hip-hop feuds he's in.