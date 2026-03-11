Maino Takes Aim At 50 Cent On Fiery Diss Track “Bleed Like Us”

50 Cent has no shortage of enemies in the music industry, and this includes Maino. Recently, the rapper and radio personality even dropped a diss track on Instagram aimed at his foe "Bleed Like Us." He draws inspiration from The Notorious B.I.G.'s 1999 cut "N****s Bleed," referencing Fif's domestic violence allegations, shooting, and more.

“Be careful when you come at me, n***a, you couldn’t humble me / Why the ones you beef with end up in fed custody? / 50 ways to catch a killer, is that your energy? / Only Black men, no white men, is your enemy?" Maino raps.

He continues, “Only white kids in the ‘burbs thought you was gangsta / We f*cked with you ’cause of your story, thought you was like us / Just to find out this whole time you was the wanksta."

Why Are 50 Cent & Maino Beefing?

Maino dropped his diss track in response to one 50 Cent released earlier this month with Max B, “No More Tricks, No More Tries." In it, he goes after Let's Rap About It podcast co-hosts Maino, Jim Jones, Dave East, and Fabolous.

He also dropped an AI-generated music video for the song on Instagram yesterday. "Yall thought I was talking about the Cosby’s," he captioned it. "I’ll deal with Bill later. 🔥🤨I am the algorithm ! @50centaction."

As for why 50 Cent is beefing with the Let's Rap About It crew in the first place, it all started when Jim Jones weighed in on his Diddy docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. He referred to the doc as a "mockumentary," prompting a heated response from Fif.