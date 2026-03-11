Bleed Like Us - Song By Maino

Maino's "Bleed Like Us" comes as he has been at odds with 50 Cent for months after criticizing "Sean Combs: The Reckoning."

Picture me being scared of a n***a that never shot nothing or killed sh*t Picture me being shook over a n***a that beat up on women and not men They bleed just like us

