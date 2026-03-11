Bleed Like Us - Song By Maino

Maino has already fired back at 50 Cent for trolling him, Jim Jones, Fabolous, and Dave East with the music video for his Max B collaboration, "No More Tricks, No More Tries." Just hours after 50 shared that artificially generated video on social media, Maino returned fire with "Bleed Like Us." On the song, he complains about 50 limiting his antics to social media and seemingly references Daphne Joy's abuse allegations. The drama began when Maino and the rest of the Let’s Rap About It podcast crew criticized 50's Netflix docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. When 50 took issue with the criticism on social media, they dissed him on the "Squatter's Rights" freestyle.
Release Date: March 11, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics From Bleed Like Us
Picture me being scared of a n***a that never shot nothing or killed sh*t
Picture me being shook over a n***a that beat up on women and not men
They bleed just like us