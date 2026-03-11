Bleed Like Us - Song By Maino

Maino's "Bleed Like Us" comes as he has been at odds with 50 Cent for months after criticizing "Sean Combs: The Reckoning."

Maino has already fired back at 50 Cent for trolling him, Jim Jones, Fabolous, and Dave East with the music video for his Max B collaboration, "No More Tricks, No More Tries." Just hours after 50 shared that artificially generated video on social media, Maino returned fire with "Bleed Like Us." On the song, he complains about 50 limiting his antics to social media and seemingly references Daphne Joy's abuse allegations. The drama began when Maino and the rest of the Let’s Rap About It podcast crew criticized 50's Netflix docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. When 50 took issue with the criticism on social media, they dissed him on the "Squatter's Rights" freestyle.

Release Date: March 11, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics From Bleed Like Us

Picture me being scared of a n***a that never shot nothing or killed sh*t
Picture me being shook over a n***a that beat up on women and not men
They bleed just like us

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
