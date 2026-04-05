Papoose Gives Final Word On 50 Cent's Claressa Shields Cheating Claims

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Papoose Final Word 50 Cent Claressa Shields Cheating
Claressa Shields, center, stands with Papoose and members of her team after defeating Franchon Crews-Dezurn, left, by a unanimous decision during the heavyweight world title bout at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. © Ryan Garza / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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We doubt 50 Cent and Papoose's feud will end this easily, but the latter wants cheating rumors against his boo Claressa Shields to end.

Papoose recently sat down for a VladTV interview with DJ Vlad, and he had a lot to say about his 50 Cent beef and his relationship with Claressa Shields. 50 had accused Shields of cheating on Pap with an allegedly G-Unit-affiliated artist named Maserati Bud, and the New York rapper responded directly to these accusations.

He said that Claressa had already told him about the Bud situation before Fif made it public, although he didn't specify exactly what she told him about it. In any case, Pap shut down cheating allegations, pointing out how Bud denied being intimate with her as well. He also brought up the G-Unit mogul's beef with Big Meech, as he had claimed that Meech was a snitch but seemingly never put up the paperwork he promised to expose. The freestyle veteran thinks this is another example of 50 not putting his money where his mouth is.

Also, he said he doesn't really know Maserati Bud, so he wont' speak on him directly. But most importantly, Papoose took aim at 50 Cent and called this scandal a fake distraction from the "Agent Provocateur" diss that Pap sent his way. He also brought up Claressa Shields' potential legal response to the Queens MC, but he didn't get into specifics.

Then, the two laughed about DJ Vlad's joke that Pap may be physically afraid to break up with one of the best boxers of all time.

Read More: Why Is The Internet So Mad At Claressa Shields?

Why Are 50 Cent & Papoose Beefing?

For those unaware, 50 Cent's beef with Papoose and Claressa Shields blew up early this year thanks to some social media trolling, A.I.-generated videos, diss tracks, and more. 50 and Pap particularly have had tension for years now, possibly because of some teasing 50 did to Remy Ma while Pap was still with her.

It seems like things might be quiet now between them, but if you know Fif, you know the potential for a re-ignition is always there. In fact, he recently included Papoose on a list of people he's streaming better than on YouTube, which shows he's still on his list. So maybe this online saga is not over yet.

Read More: LeBron James Is Perpetuating Racist Narratives About Memphis, And The NBA Couldn't Be Happier

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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