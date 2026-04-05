Papoose Gives Final Word On 50 Cent's Claressa Shields Cheating Claims

Papoose recently sat down for a VladTV interview with DJ Vlad, and he had a lot to say about his 50 Cent beef and his relationship with Claressa Shields. 50 had accused Shields of cheating on Pap with an allegedly G-Unit-affiliated artist named Maserati Bud, and the New York rapper responded directly to these accusations.

He said that Claressa had already told him about the Bud situation before Fif made it public, although he didn't specify exactly what she told him about it. In any case, Pap shut down cheating allegations, pointing out how Bud denied being intimate with her as well. He also brought up the G-Unit mogul's beef with Big Meech, as he had claimed that Meech was a snitch but seemingly never put up the paperwork he promised to expose. The freestyle veteran thinks this is another example of 50 not putting his money where his mouth is.

Also, he said he doesn't really know Maserati Bud, so he wont' speak on him directly. But most importantly, Papoose took aim at 50 Cent and called this scandal a fake distraction from the "Agent Provocateur" diss that Pap sent his way. He also brought up Claressa Shields' potential legal response to the Queens MC, but he didn't get into specifics.

Then, the two laughed about DJ Vlad's joke that Pap may be physically afraid to break up with one of the best boxers of all time.

Why Are 50 Cent & Papoose Beefing?

For those unaware, 50 Cent's beef with Papoose and Claressa Shields blew up early this year thanks to some social media trolling, A.I.-generated videos, diss tracks, and more. 50 and Pap particularly have had tension for years now, possibly because of some teasing 50 did to Remy Ma while Pap was still with her.