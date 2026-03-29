Claressa Shields Allegedly Confronts Fan Over Papoose & Remy Ma Reunion Rumors

Claressa Shields continues to clap back at drama, or at least, that's what a new set of alleged Instagram DMs shows. While she most recently denied rumors that she cheated on Papoose with Maserati Bud, the conversation has now shifted to Pap's previous partner, Remy Ma.

As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, a fan allegedly sent the boxer footage of Remy attending a Cardi B concert recently, which her ex also posted about online. However, it's unclear if he actually attended. The fan then trolled Shields and claimed that the former couple actually linked up at the show, which she denied outright.

In fact, she had a lewd response to the allegations, saying that her partner stayed home with her and was being intimate with her on the night of the concert. Claressa denied everything outright, questioning the scrutiny behind Pap's Cardi post.

But again, this is an alleged exchange. She hasn't confirmed or denied it on her social media pages at press time, although she did recently retweet a post about dismissing gossip. Nobody else involved has seemingly responded at press time either.

Remy Ma & Papoose's Relationship Timeline

For those unaware, Papoose and Remy Ma's broken-down relationship began sometime in 2004, when they reportedly met through DJ Kay Slay. They tied the knot over the phone while Remy was in prison in 2008, holding a formal wedding ceremony eight years later.

But cheating allegations surrounding both of them built up to their separation in 2024, with Eazy The Block Captain in Remy's case and Claressa Shields in Pap's. Both of them continue to deny cheating rumors. Since then, though, things have been very contentious between the two.

What's more is that this isn't the first alleged time that Claressa Shields responded to Remy Ma and Papoose rumors. She previously clapped back at claims that the former couple spent Christmas together.