Claressa Shields Allegedly Confronts Fan Over Papoose & Remy Ma Reunion Rumors

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Claressa Shields Confronts Fan Papoose Remy Ma Reunion Rumors
Claressa Shields of Flint walks near the boxing ring before her main event inside Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, July 27, 2024. © David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Claressa Shields allegedly clapped back at a fan in Instagram DMs for claiming Papoose and Remy Ma linked up at Cardi B's concert.

Claressa Shields continues to clap back at drama, or at least, that's what a new set of alleged Instagram DMs shows. While she most recently denied rumors that she cheated on Papoose with Maserati Bud, the conversation has now shifted to Pap's previous partner, Remy Ma.

As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, a fan allegedly sent the boxer footage of Remy attending a Cardi B concert recently, which her ex also posted about online. However, it's unclear if he actually attended. The fan then trolled Shields and claimed that the former couple actually linked up at the show, which she denied outright.

In fact, she had a lewd response to the allegations, saying that her partner stayed home with her and was being intimate with her on the night of the concert. Claressa denied everything outright, questioning the scrutiny behind Pap's Cardi post.

But again, this is an alleged exchange. She hasn't confirmed or denied it on her social media pages at press time, although she did recently retweet a post about dismissing gossip. Nobody else involved has seemingly responded at press time either.

Read More: Why Is The Internet So Mad At Claressa Shields?

Remy Ma & Papoose's Relationship Timeline

For those unaware, Papoose and Remy Ma's broken-down relationship began sometime in 2004, when they reportedly met through DJ Kay Slay. They tied the knot over the phone while Remy was in prison in 2008, holding a formal wedding ceremony eight years later.

But cheating allegations surrounding both of them built up to their separation in 2024, with Eazy The Block Captain in Remy's case and Claressa Shields in Pap's. Both of them continue to deny cheating rumors. Since then, though, things have been very contentious between the two.

What's more is that this isn't the first alleged time that Claressa Shields responded to Remy Ma and Papoose rumors. She previously clapped back at claims that the former couple spent Christmas together.

With all this in mind, we will see if we get confirmation on this alleged exchange from any celebrity featured in these reunion rumors. But considering the precedent, they will all most likely continue to ward off any gossip about them without their cosign.

Read More: Papoose & Claressa Shields Relationship Timeline

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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