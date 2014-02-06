Among the most notable DJ’s to ever spin records is DJ Kay Slay. The New York City-native began his music career in 1983 and has since released five albums. The current Hot 97 radio host has collaborated with scores of big-time artists and producers throughout his career including Fat Joe, Raekwon, Scarface, The LOX, 50 Cent, Mobb Deep, Craig Mack, Nas, The Diplomants, Eminem, DJ Clue?, Funkmaster Flex, Kid Capri, Cassidy, Bun B, Joe Budden, Killer Mike, Wyclef Jean, Jagged Edge, Ghostface Killah, G-Unit, Memphis Bleek, Game, Fabolous, Obie Trice, Joe, E-40, LL Cool J, David Banner, Lil’ Jon, Twista, Three 6 Mafia, AZ, Shaquille O’Neal, Jae Millz, Busta Rhymes, Yung Joc, Mike Jones, Kool G Rap, and countless others. His long list of collaborations shows the respect artists have for DJ Kay Slay. He dropped a mixtape titled “The Rise Of A City” in January 2014. The tape provides even more hype for what will be DJ Kay Slay’s final album “Rhyme or Die”. He has yet to announce specifics regarding the album but expect it to drop in 2014.