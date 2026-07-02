Kyle Rittenhouse Trolls Social Media With Lil Wayne Photo

BY Erika Marie
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Nov 2, 2021; Kenosha, WI, USA; Kyle Rittenhouse at the start of the day's proceedings in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha
Nov 2, 2021; Kenosha, WI, USA; Kyle Rittenhouse at the start of the day's proceedings in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha (Wisconsin) Circuit Court Tuesday November 2, 2021. Rittenhouse faces seven charges including one count each of First Degree Intentional Homicide, First Degree Reckless Homicide, and Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide. Rittenhouse, then 17, shot three people, two of them fatally during the unrest that followed the shooting of Jacob Blake seven times by a Kenosha police officer. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hertzberg/ZUMA Press Wire-POOL via USA TODAY NETWORK USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
After sharing a photo showing himself with Lil Wayne, Kyle Rittenhouse suggested it was an AI image.

Kyle Rittenhouse wasn't the person Hip Hop fans expected to see standing next to Lil Wayne this week. After Rittenhouse shared a photo that appeared to show the two in the same room, the image spread across X within minutes, prompting users to question why one of Rap's most influential artists was pictured alongside one of America's most polarizing public figures. Wayne hasn't addressed the photo, leaving social media to fill in the blanks.

"Enjoyed having Lil Wayne in the office yesterday!" Rittenhouse wrote in the caption. Almost immediately, people claimed that this was an AI-generated image. In a follow-up post, Rittenhouse added "A Milli" lyrics: "'He's a beast, he's a dog, he's a mother ** problem Okay, you're a goon, but what's a goon to a goblin?' A milli on the post. 🤣." Then he seemingly confirmed that the photo was AI-generated in his comment section.

Read More: Kyle Rittenhouse Says He's Not Racist, Supports BLM In New Interview

The Killer Who Was Found Not Guilty

Rittenhouse became a national figure in 2020 after fatally shooting two men and injuring another during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. They erupted after police shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, multiple times. Rittenhouse argued he acted in self-defense, and a Wisconsin jury ultimately acquitted him of all criminal charges in 2021. The verdict immediately divided public opinion.

Supporters viewed him as someone who lawfully defended himself, while critics argued he never should have been armed or present at the demonstrations in the first place. Since then, Rittenhouse has embraced a public role within conservative political circles, appearing alongside Republican figures and speaking at events centered on gun rights and conservative causes.

Meanwhile, Wayne's own relationship with politics has long been complicated. The New Orleans legend has repeatedly rejected the idea that he's an activist, drawing criticism after dismissing the Black Lives Matter movement in a widely discussed interview and saying he judges people as individuals rather than through political movements.

In 2020, he met with Donald Trump days before the presidential election and publicly praised the administration's criminal justice proposals, a decision that sparked backlash across Hip Hop before Trump later issued Wayne a presidential pardon in a federal firearms case. Check out the photo and a few reactions below.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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