Kyle Rittenhouse Trolls Social Media With Lil Wayne Photo

Kyle Rittenhouse wasn't the person Hip Hop fans expected to see standing next to Lil Wayne this week. After Rittenhouse shared a photo that appeared to show the two in the same room, the image spread across X within minutes, prompting users to question why one of Rap's most influential artists was pictured alongside one of America's most polarizing public figures. Wayne hasn't addressed the photo, leaving social media to fill in the blanks.
"Enjoyed having Lil Wayne in the office yesterday!" Rittenhouse wrote in the caption. Almost immediately, people claimed that this was an AI-generated image. In a follow-up post, Rittenhouse added "A Milli" lyrics: "'He's a beast, he's a dog, he's a mother ** problem Okay, you're a goon, but what's a goon to a goblin?' A milli on the post. 🤣." Then he seemingly confirmed that the photo was AI-generated in his comment section.
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The Killer Who Was Found Not Guilty
Rittenhouse became a national figure in 2020 after fatally shooting two men and injuring another during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. They erupted after police shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, multiple times. Rittenhouse argued he acted in self-defense, and a Wisconsin jury ultimately acquitted him of all criminal charges in 2021. The verdict immediately divided public opinion.
Supporters viewed him as someone who lawfully defended himself, while critics argued he never should have been armed or present at the demonstrations in the first place. Since then, Rittenhouse has embraced a public role within conservative political circles, appearing alongside Republican figures and speaking at events centered on gun rights and conservative causes.
Meanwhile, Wayne's own relationship with politics has long been complicated. The New Orleans legend has repeatedly rejected the idea that he's an activist, drawing criticism after dismissing the Black Lives Matter movement in a widely discussed interview and saying he judges people as individuals rather than through political movements.
In 2020, he met with Donald Trump days before the presidential election and publicly praised the administration's criminal justice proposals, a decision that sparked backlash across Hip Hop before Trump later issued Wayne a presidential pardon in a federal firearms case. Check out the photo and a few reactions below.