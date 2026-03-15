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Claressa Shields & Maserati Bud Trade Blows Over 50 Cent's Cheating Claims
Claressa Shields and Maserati Bud are coming through with alleged receipts after 50 Cent accused Shields of cheating on Papoose with Bud.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
March 15, 2026