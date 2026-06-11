Jadakiss Reveals DJ Khaled Is Mad At Him Over Drake Diss Commentary

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
WNBA: Commissioner's Cup-Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty
Jun 25, 2024; Belmont Park, New York, USA; Rap artist Jadakiss at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Jadakiss was brutally honest about Drake's diss against DJ Khaled, and as it turns out, the infamous producer was not amused.

On Drake's new album ICEMAN, he takes some shots at DJ Khaled on the song "Make Them Pay." These shots had to do with Khaled's lack of commentary on Palestine. Khaled is the biggest Palestinian producer in the world, and many have been disappointed in him for refusing to take a stance on such a critical issue.

Having said that, during a recent episode of Joe and Jada, Jadakiss made it clear that Drake has every right to diss Khaled. At the time, Fat Joe wasn't on board, especially given his friendship with Khaled.

On the most recent episode of Joe and Jada, it was confirmed that Khaled isn't happy with Jadakiss right now. Jada responded to this, noting that he is a neutral observer and simply tells it as he sees it.

"They said DJ Khaled got mad at me, Khaled, I love you," Jadakiss said. "I'm not taking no sides, I'm just giving my opinions on both sides, this is Hip Hop."

Read More: Drake Turned Into JAŸ-Z—And Became The Version He Once Mocked

DJ Khaled At Odds With Jadakiss

As for Fat Joe, he is ready to play peacekeeper in all of this, if need be. In fact, Fat Joe wants to repair the relationship between Khaled and Drake, once and for all.

"I'm gonna say to whoever is down with Drake, I say this out of love, I'm reaching out as the big brother and say let's fix it, I'm extending my hand to end this Drake and DJ Khaled situation," Fat Joe said.

While it is admirable for Fat Joe to offer such a thing, we're not so sure Drake and Khaled are very interested in reconciliation right now. Either way, you have to appreciate Jadakiss for keeping it real.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Proves We Need To Retire The Idea Of OG Rappers Being "Washed Up"

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees Uncategorized Fat Joe & Jadakiss Debate Drake Dissing DJ Khaled
Jadakiss Slams Complex Media Rankings Hip Hop News Music Jadakiss Slams Complex’s Hip-Hop Media Power Rankings
2017 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage and Audience Music DJ Khaled Explains Staying Neutral In Drake, Rick Ross, & Future's Beefs
Music Videos Waka Flocka "Love Me No More (Freestyle)" Video
Comments 0