Jadakiss Reveals DJ Khaled Is Mad At Him Over Drake Diss Commentary

On Drake's new album ICEMAN, he takes some shots at DJ Khaled on the song "Make Them Pay." These shots had to do with Khaled's lack of commentary on Palestine. Khaled is the biggest Palestinian producer in the world, and many have been disappointed in him for refusing to take a stance on such a critical issue.

Having said that, during a recent episode of Joe and Jada, Jadakiss made it clear that Drake has every right to diss Khaled. At the time, Fat Joe wasn't on board, especially given his friendship with Khaled.

On the most recent episode of Joe and Jada, it was confirmed that Khaled isn't happy with Jadakiss right now. Jada responded to this, noting that he is a neutral observer and simply tells it as he sees it.

"They said DJ Khaled got mad at me, Khaled, I love you," Jadakiss said. "I'm not taking no sides, I'm just giving my opinions on both sides, this is Hip Hop."

DJ Khaled At Odds With Jadakiss

As for Fat Joe, he is ready to play peacekeeper in all of this, if need be. In fact, Fat Joe wants to repair the relationship between Khaled and Drake, once and for all.

"I'm gonna say to whoever is down with Drake, I say this out of love, I'm reaching out as the big brother and say let's fix it, I'm extending my hand to end this Drake and DJ Khaled situation," Fat Joe said.