38 Spesh Eviscerates Jadakiss, Fat Joe & DJ Khaled Over "The Aroma"

38 Spesh isn’t having it after the release of Fat Joe’s “The Aroma” with Stove God Cooks and Jadakiss, who seemingly responded to the Rochester MC’s recent comments. During an interview with BagFuel, 38 Spesh unleashed on Joe, Jada, and DJ Khaled for attempting to go at him on the song. Spesh’s first concern surrounded the content of the song, in which they’re describing the aroma of drugs.

“To sit there and have 50-year-old men making a song about the aroma of drugs is not too appealing, my n***a,” Spesh said. “Like you should be making songs about the prescription drugs y’all taking to stay alive and sh*t… You n***as should be rapping about peptides and mothaf*cking AARP.”

He added, “We old as a b*tch. Y’all 10-15 years older than me.” Spesh added that even trying to diss him on the record wasn’t bright. “To diss me on it was stupid. A real drug dealer. Y’all gonna diss a real drug dealer?”

Ultimately, though, 38 Spesh had all of the smoke for Jadakiss, who rapped on the verse, “Is this about a verse or is this about a career?”

“Kiss, you spit the verse. You got f*cking Khaled and Fat Joe as your backup dancers. You wearing a book bag that another man gave you,” he said. “Fat Joe, he more happy about your verse than his. DJ Khaled jumping on the couch. He don’t know what’s going on. He just happy to be around n***as.”

38 Spesh Calls Out DJ Khaled

Spesh’s criticism of Khaled underscored a common talking point that many people have had over the past few years, including Drake.

“Khaled, do you speak like that when you're around your Palestinian people, or you just speak like that when you're around n***as? I wanna know,” he said. “And do you speak animated like that when you’re around your people or is that some sh*t you do around n***as? I wanna know that.”