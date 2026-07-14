38 Spesh Eviscerates Jadakiss, Fat Joe & DJ Khaled Over "The Aroma"

BY Aron A.
Link Copied to Clipboard!
38 spesh
Jun 25, 2024; Belmont Park, New York, USA; Rap artist Jadakiss at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
38 Spesh isn't a fan of "The Aroma."

38 Spesh isn’t having it after the release of Fat Joe’s “The Aroma” with Stove God Cooks and Jadakiss, who seemingly responded to the Rochester MC’s recent comments. During an interview with BagFuel, 38 Spesh unleashed on Joe, Jada, and DJ Khaled for attempting to go at him on the song. Spesh’s first concern surrounded the content of the song, in which they’re describing the aroma of drugs.

“To sit there and have 50-year-old men making a song about the aroma of drugs is not too appealing, my n***a,” Spesh said. “Like you should be making songs about the prescription drugs y’all taking to stay alive and sh*t… You n***as should be rapping about peptides and mothaf*cking AARP.”

He added, “We old as a b*tch. Y’all 10-15 years older than me.” Spesh added that even trying to diss him on the record wasn’t bright. “To diss me on it was stupid. A real drug dealer. Y’all gonna diss a real drug dealer?”

Ultimately, though, 38 Spesh had all of the smoke for Jadakiss, who rapped on the verse, “Is this about a verse or is this about a career?”

“Kiss, you spit the verse. You got f*cking Khaled and Fat Joe as your backup dancers. You wearing a book bag that another man gave you,” he said. “Fat Joe, he more happy about your verse than his. DJ Khaled jumping on the couch. He don’t know what’s going on. He just happy to be around n***as.”

Read More: Is Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” Bad For Hip-Hop?

38 Spesh Calls Out DJ Khaled 

Spesh’s criticism of Khaled underscored a common talking point that many people have had over the past few years, including Drake.

“Khaled, do you speak like that when you're around your Palestinian people, or you just speak like that when you're around n***as? I wanna know,” he said. “And do you speak animated like that when you’re around your people or is that some sh*t you do around n***as? I wanna know that.”

38 Spesh made it clear that he won’t be backing down in this feud, which, frankly, is quite courageous when you consider that he’s an independent artist going against three artists under the Roc Nation umbrella. 

Read More: Five Guests We Want JAŸ-Z To Bring Out During His Yankee Stadium Shows

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
Recommended Content
jadakiss Music Jadakiss Appears To Fire Back At 38 Spesh On Unreleased Fat Joe Collab
Benny The Butcher 38 spesh Music Benny The Butcher & 38 Spesh Are Hip-Hop's Joe Montana & Jerry Rice: On "Stabbed & Shot 2," Drake Collab & Favorite Styles P & Jadakiss Verses
Che Noir 38 Spesh Smooth Jazz Stream Songs Che Noir, 38 Spesh & The Other Guys Bring Us “Smooth Jazz” On New Single
ransom ché noir 38 spesh scape goats Songs Ransom Calls On Fellow New Yorkers 38 Spesh And Che Noir For "Scape Goats"
Comments 1