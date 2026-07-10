The Aroma – Song by Fat Joe, Jadakiss, Stove God Cooks, and Cool & Dre

"The Aroma" by Fat Joe, Jadakiss, Stove God Cooks, and Cool & Dre is a single off Joe's upcoming album "Organized Crhyme."

Handing out turkeys surrounded by all the killers, And all the corner boys got gifted the chinchillas, You had to be there, that's word to Albee Square, It's foul how I robbed a whole gym, no referee there

Fat Joe and Jadakiss recently hosted DJ Khaled on their podcast, where they premiered the new song "The Aroma" from Joe, Jada, Stove God Cooks, and producers Cool & Dre. The track is from Joey Crack's upcoming album Organized Crhyme, and it shows off some solid charisma, power, focus, and confidence from all performers. A triumphant beat soundtracks cheeky neo-soul references to Erykah Badu and Lauryn Hill , as well as a healthy dose of New York Knicks worship. It all works together very well, and it sounds like everyone had some fun with "The Aroma." Hopefully the rest of Organized Crhyme is as grand and gratifying.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.