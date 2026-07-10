The Aroma – Song by Fat Joe, Jadakiss, Stove God Cooks, and Cool & Dre

Fat Joe and Jadakiss recently hosted DJ Khaled on their podcast, where they premiered the new song "The Aroma" from Joe, Jada, Stove God Cooks, and producers Cool & Dre. The track is from Joey Crack's upcoming album Organized Crhyme, and it shows off some solid charisma, power, focus, and confidence from all performers. A triumphant beat soundtracks cheeky neo-soul references to Erykah Badu and Lauryn Hill, as well as a healthy dose of New York Knicks worship. It all works together very well, and it sounds like everyone had some fun with "The Aroma." Hopefully the rest of Organized Crhyme is as grand and gratifying.
Release Date: July 10, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Organized Crhyme
Quotable Lyrics from The Aroma
Handing out turkeys surrounded by all the killers,
And all the corner boys got gifted the chinchillas,
You had to be there, that's word to Albee Square,
It's foul how I robbed a whole gym, no referee there