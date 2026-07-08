Jadakiss Appears To Fire Back At 38 Spesh On Unreleased Fat Joe Collab

BY Aron A.
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Dec 3, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; American rapper Jadakiss waves to the fans during the fourth quarter between the Brooklyn Nets and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
38 Spesh previously accused Jadakiss of ducking him.

While Jadakiss has been getting in his podcaster bag with Fat Joe, that doesn’t mean he’s retired the microphone. The Joe & Jada Show has undoubtedly turned into one of the best podcasts in hip-hop right now, one that appears to be turning into a go-to for any press run. However, it’s also turning into the platform where Jadakiss and Fat Joe can address the public directly, especially when they get called out.

Most recently, the two of them debuted a new song titled “Aroma” alongside Stove God Cooks on the hook (who delivers a mean interpolation of Erykah Badu’s “On & On”), where Jadakiss seemingly addresses 38 Spesh. “I’ve been obliterating n***as for years/ Is this about a verse or is this about a career?/ Ask around, they tell you I’m the career repo,” Kiss raps on the song.

Fans quickly started to point out how this could be Jada’s way of firing back at 38 Spesh. Earlier this year, 38 Spesh revealed that he hasn’t been able to lock in a collaboration with Jadakiss since they worked together on “Sunday School” alongside Benny The Butcher

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What Did 38 Spesh Say About Jadakiss?

“Some people don’t wanna be outshined on the record. Like to be honest with you, I did a record with Benny and ‘Kiss, and I happened to have the best verse on the record. I smoked the record, and ‘Kiss never did a song with me again. And I don’t think he’ll ever do a song with me again,” he said. “You got a chance to come redeem yourself, ‘Kiss. Come on, come outside, n***a. He been duckin’ me since. Y’all gonna have to reorder your top fives.”

Evidently, Jadakiss didn’t take kindly to the callout. Shortly after that clip went viral, another clip surfaced where the Kiss Tha Game Goodbye rapper explained that he was heading back into the booth. “I’m ’bout to go in the lab, I’m ’bout to do some samurai swording,” he said. “You know what I mean? They asked for it. I tried to be a father, a businessman, but they wanna bring me outta my element.”

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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