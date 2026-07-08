Jadakiss Appears To Fire Back At 38 Spesh On Unreleased Fat Joe Collab

While Jadakiss has been getting in his podcaster bag with Fat Joe, that doesn’t mean he’s retired the microphone. The Joe & Jada Show has undoubtedly turned into one of the best podcasts in hip-hop right now, one that appears to be turning into a go-to for any press run. However, it’s also turning into the platform where Jadakiss and Fat Joe can address the public directly, especially when they get called out.

Most recently, the two of them debuted a new song titled “Aroma” alongside Stove God Cooks on the hook (who delivers a mean interpolation of Erykah Badu’s “On & On”), where Jadakiss seemingly addresses 38 Spesh. “I’ve been obliterating n***as for years/ Is this about a verse or is this about a career?/ Ask around, they tell you I’m the career repo,” Kiss raps on the song.

Fans quickly started to point out how this could be Jada’s way of firing back at 38 Spesh. Earlier this year, 38 Spesh revealed that he hasn’t been able to lock in a collaboration with Jadakiss since they worked together on “Sunday School” alongside Benny The Butcher.

What Did 38 Spesh Say About Jadakiss?

“Some people don’t wanna be outshined on the record. Like to be honest with you, I did a record with Benny and ‘Kiss, and I happened to have the best verse on the record. I smoked the record, and ‘Kiss never did a song with me again. And I don’t think he’ll ever do a song with me again,” he said. “You got a chance to come redeem yourself, ‘Kiss. Come on, come outside, n***a. He been duckin’ me since. Y’all gonna have to reorder your top fives.”

Evidently, Jadakiss didn’t take kindly to the callout. Shortly after that clip went viral, another clip surfaced where the Kiss Tha Game Goodbye rapper explained that he was heading back into the booth. “I’m ’bout to go in the lab, I’m ’bout to do some samurai swording,” he said. “You know what I mean? They asked for it. I tried to be a father, a businessman, but they wanna bring me outta my element.”