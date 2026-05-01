Remy Ma Allegedly Shades Papoose While On Fat Joe & Jadakiss' Show

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Remy Ma Shades Papoose Fat Joe Jadakiss Show
Jul 22, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Hip Hop recording artists Remy Ma (l) and Fat Joe (r) at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect
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Remy Ma and Papoose faced much drama in their broken-down marriage, and Remy's appearance on Fat Joe and Jadakiss' pod is fanning the flames.

Joe and Jada has quickly become one of hip-hop's most notable podcasts, with Fat Joe and Jadakiss chopping it up about everything rap-related today. They recently had Remy Ma on the show, and some fans assume she shaded her ex husband Papoose during one part of their conversation.

As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, Remy criticized how "lyrical miracle" rappers don't tend to get a lot of money in the industry. Some felt this was a shot at Pap's lyrical skill and a reference to previous allegations from the femcee about financial mismanagement and money problems.

"I don't care how nice you are. How spiritual, lyrical, miracle, put them all together," Remy expressed. "When you get to the point and it's not creating income, it's not creating revenue, you're in your 40s, maybe 50s, and it has not hit, now, what are you do? When it comes to those people, they don't know how to take it. [...] Some people, they don't have liberty. They really in that studio every day, every night, trying to make a hit, hoping that it changes their life. And some people's life is just never going to change."

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Remy Ma Disses Papoose

Remy Ma recently dissed Papoose and Claressa Shields, his girlfriend, on the track "W.Y.F.L." On it, she seemed to address rumors about Pap ghostwriting for her, and also had bars for the star boxer. "The nerve of n***as claiming that they wrote those hits / When they whole career, they ain’t never ghost wrote s**t / Not for me or anybody else / You always act like you helped a n***a, go help yourself," Remy rapped on the cut, adding "In competition with herself, I don’t know that b***h / H*es be doing the most over so-so d**k."

Remy Ma's other accusations against Papoose include claims about him allegedly pawning some of her jewelry amid financial strain. This is what made the Fat Joe and Jadakiss podcast comments particularly interesting for fans.

But Remy didn't explicitly name her ex and spoke on a wide-ranging hip-hop topic. So there's not an outward link here, but the gossip train will always read between the lines.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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