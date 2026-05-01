Remy Ma Allegedly Shades Papoose While On Fat Joe & Jadakiss' Show

Joe and Jada has quickly become one of hip-hop's most notable podcasts, with Fat Joe and Jadakiss chopping it up about everything rap-related today. They recently had Remy Ma on the show, and some fans assume she shaded her ex husband Papoose during one part of their conversation.

As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, Remy criticized how "lyrical miracle" rappers don't tend to get a lot of money in the industry. Some felt this was a shot at Pap's lyrical skill and a reference to previous allegations from the femcee about financial mismanagement and money problems.

"I don't care how nice you are. How spiritual, lyrical, miracle, put them all together," Remy expressed. "When you get to the point and it's not creating income, it's not creating revenue, you're in your 40s, maybe 50s, and it has not hit, now, what are you do? When it comes to those people, they don't know how to take it. [...] Some people, they don't have liberty. They really in that studio every day, every night, trying to make a hit, hoping that it changes their life. And some people's life is just never going to change."

Remy Ma Disses Papoose

Remy Ma recently dissed Papoose and Claressa Shields, his girlfriend, on the track "W.Y.F.L." On it, she seemed to address rumors about Pap ghostwriting for her, and also had bars for the star boxer. "The nerve of n***as claiming that they wrote those hits / When they whole career, they ain’t never ghost wrote s**t / Not for me or anybody else / You always act like you helped a n***a, go help yourself," Remy rapped on the cut, adding "In competition with herself, I don’t know that b***h / H*es be doing the most over so-so d**k."

Remy Ma's other accusations against Papoose include claims about him allegedly pawning some of her jewelry amid financial strain. This is what made the Fat Joe and Jadakiss podcast comments particularly interesting for fans.

But Remy didn't explicitly name her ex and spoke on a wide-ranging hip-hop topic. So there's not an outward link here, but the gossip train will always read between the lines.