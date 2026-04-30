Claressa Shields Appears To Call Out Remy Ma Over Scathing Diss Track

BY Caroline Fisher
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Claressa Shields Calls Out Remy Ma
Claressa Shields takes to the ring before the heavyweight world title bout at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. Ryan Garza / USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters Connect
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Claressa Shields recently went live to share a bold message to her haters, just weeks after Remy Ma dropped her new song, "W.Y.F.L."

It's no secret that Remy Ma and Claressa Shields don't get along. Their issues began back in 2024, when the femcee accused her husband Papoose of having an affair with the pro boxer. In response, he accused her of having her own affair with Eazy The Block Captain. Eventually, the former lovers decided to go their separate ways for good. While Remy and Eazy have split up since, Pap and Shields are still going strong.

The resulting tension hasn't dissipated just yet, and recently, Shields hopped online with what many fans believe to be a message for Remy.

"You don't like me, and what are you going to do about it?" she asks in a clip shared by Live Bitez. "You feel me? You're not going to do anything. You're not going to do sh*t. All that mumbo jumbo, all that talking, all that tweeting. [...] Just move on."

"Listen, anyone who's making videos about little old me, excuse me, big ol' GWOAT," she continued, "Your life is not all the way together, honey."

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Claressa Shields & Remy Ma Beef

Shields' message arrived just a few weeks after Remy dropped her new song, "W.Y.F.L." In it, she appears to take shots at both her ex and his new boo. "In competition with herself, I don't know that b*tch / H*es be doing the most over so-so d*ck / Wanna be a baddie but you not bad enough," she spits.

“The nerve of n****s claiming that they wrote those hits when they whole career they ain’t never ghost wrote sh*t," she continues. "Not for me or anybody else / You always act like you helped a n****, go help yourself."

Remy Ma isn't the only person Shields is at odds with these days, either. She's also currently clashing with 50 Cent, who's been trolling her online for months. She even threatened to take legal action against him in March after he accused her of cheating on Papoose with Maserati Bud.

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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