Claressa Shields Claims She’d Drop 50 Cent Lawsuit If He Boxed Papoose

Claressa Shields doesn't play when it comes to her relationship with Papoose, and she's proven that she's willing to defend it at any means necessary. Lately, she's even found herself at odds with the king of internet trolling himself, 50 Cent. Last month, he accused the pro boxer of cheating on Pap with Maserati Bud. In response, she threatened to sue the G-Unit boss, making it clear that she wasn't willing to let his wild allegations slide.

Now, however, she appears to be open to keeping the feud outside of court. During a recent appearance on Hot & Bothered With Melyssa Ford, she admitted that she'd toss the idea of a lawsuit entirely under one simple condition.

"I would drop it if he got in the ring with Pap," she said, "Pap would whoop 50's a**. Drop him. He'd beat the sh*t out of 50 Cent. He don't want to show y'all, but f*ck around and find out. Pap can fight, and anybody who's from New York knows that Pap can get down. Pap would whoop 50 Cent's a**, and he knows it, too. If you've got a girl you want to bring for me, you can bring whoever you want to bring."

50 Cent & Papoose Beef

As for how Papoose responded to the cheating allegations, he fired back on Instagram.

"I couldn't make this up if [I] wanted [to]," he wrote. "Lying on the next man d**k, when you're a confessed booty bandit is crazy!!! I got him on desperate time now!!! All this cause you like disrespecting black woman. And can't rap for real!!! #agentprovocateur available now on all digital platforms. Is this y'all king????"