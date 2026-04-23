Claressa Shields Claims She’d Drop 50 Cent Lawsuit If He Boxed Papoose

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Claressa Shields 50 Cent Boxed Papoose
The Humor &amp; Harmony Weekend: 50 Cent &amp; Friends Concert at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium in Downtown Shreveport Saturday evening, August 10, 2024. Henrietta Wildsmith / USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters Connect
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Last month, Claressa Shields threatened to take legal action against 50 Cent because he accused her of cheating on Papoose.

Claressa Shields doesn't play when it comes to her relationship with Papoose, and she's proven that she's willing to defend it at any means necessary. Lately, she's even found herself at odds with the king of internet trolling himself, 50 Cent. Last month, he accused the pro boxer of cheating on Pap with Maserati Bud. In response, she threatened to sue the G-Unit boss, making it clear that she wasn't willing to let his wild allegations slide.

Now, however, she appears to be open to keeping the feud outside of court. During a recent appearance on Hot & Bothered With Melyssa Ford, she admitted that she'd toss the idea of a lawsuit entirely under one simple condition.

"I would drop it if he got in the ring with Pap," she said, "Pap would whoop 50's a**. Drop him. He'd beat the sh*t out of 50 Cent. He don't want to show y'all, but f*ck around and find out. Pap can fight, and anybody who's from New York knows that Pap can get down. Pap would whoop 50 Cent's a**, and he knows it, too. If you've got a girl you want to bring for me, you can bring whoever you want to bring."

Read More: The Top 50 Best Drake Songs Of All-Time

50 Cent & Papoose Beef

As for how Papoose responded to the cheating allegations, he fired back on Instagram.

"I couldn't make this up if [I] wanted [to]," he wrote. "Lying on the next man d**k, when you're a confessed booty bandit is crazy!!! I got him on desperate time now!!! All this cause you like disrespecting black woman. And can't rap for real!!! #agentprovocateur available now on all digital platforms. Is this y'all king????"

He later suggested that Fif's allegations were simply meant to be a distraction from the diss track he dropped last month, "Agent Provocateur." In it, he accuses 50 Cent of lying about how many times he was shot back in 2000, trying to be too much like the late 2Pac, and more.

Read More: D4vd Charged With First-Degree Murder In Celeste Rivas Hernandez Case: Everything We Know

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
Recommended Content
Papoose Claressa Shields Go Ballistic 50 Cent Cheating Allegations Music Papoose & Claressa Shields Go Ballistic Over 50 Cent's Cheating Allegations
Papoose Final Word 50 Cent Claressa Shields Cheating Music Papoose Gives Final Word On 50 Cent's Claressa Shields Cheating Claims
50 Cent Alleged Claressa Shields Texts Linking Up Another Man Gossip 50 Cent Shares Alleged Claressa Shields Texts Linking Up With Another Man
Claressa Shields Maserati Bud Trade Blows 50 Cent Cheating Claims Gossip Claressa Shields & Maserati Bud Trade Blows Over 50 Cent's Cheating Claims
Comments 0