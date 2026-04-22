Fans on social media seem to think Drake is going to diss Kendrick Lamar on his new album, ICEMAN, after the Toronto rapper shared some concept artwork for the project on Tuesday. The drama began when Drake unveiled a massive structure of ice blocks in his hometown and hinted at the release date for ICEMAN being somewhere buried inside.

Eventually, live streamer Kishka found a blue bag containing the release date. Alongside that reveal were several other pieces of concept art. One of the visuals shows a sketch of Pinocchio in a set of crosshairs. "Must’ve had your Infrared wrong . . . Now your head in the beam," DJ Akademiks wrote when he shared the picture on X (formerly Twitter).

Fans ran with the idea of it being a shot at Kendrick Lamar in the replies. "Please diss Kendrick so he can do more damage [laughing emoji] please I’m begging you I need more lawsuits from you," one fan requested. Another added: "Dissing after trying to sue is crazy behavior from the pedo smh."

Others interpreted the image as a warning to Pusha T. "You don’t want push again, let alone malice too," one user wrote. While Pusha T most famously dissed Drake on his 2018 track, “The Story of Adidon," he also called him out on "Infrared."

When Is Drake Releasing "ICEMAN"?

In addition to Kendrick Lamar and Pusha T, there have been rumors that Drake will target J. Cole on ICEMAN as well. Joe Budden suggested the idea during the latest episode of his podcast. "I wanna hear the Cole diss on Drake's album. Yes, I think he's getting dissed. Hide in the China league all you want, them n****s love Drake too... He ain't about to mention him in a favorable light," he said. He and his co-hosts also theorized that Drake will call out LeBron James.